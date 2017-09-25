Monday Kickoff: Mesut Ozil interested in Man United, Antonio Conte looks ahead to return to Italy and more

One Premier League star could be on the move when his deal expires at the end of the season while one Premier League manager is looking ahead to life after England.

With his contract situation still unresolved, Mesut Ozil reportedly has interest in joining Manchester United. (REPORT)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he does not expect to stay abroad for too long as he hopes to return to managing in Italy. (REPORT)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the Champions League group stages have become “a routine” for top teams, featuring only one or two solid matches. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho will avoid further punishment after being sent off for entering the field in a 1-0 win over Southampton over the weekend. (REPORT)

Lille’s owners have stated their backing of manager Marcelo Bielsa. (REPORT)

Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik will miss up to four months after tearing a ligament in his knee. (REPORT)

Villarreal has fired manager Fran Escriba just six games into the season. (REPORT)