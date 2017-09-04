Monday Kickoff: Ousmane Dembele defends Barcelona transfer; La Liga pushes for FFP and more

After skipping training in pursuit of a dream move, Ousmane Dembele defended the way he went about his exit at Borussia Dortmund.

Ousmane Dembele said he did what he had to do to force his move to Barcelona and complete a dream transfer. (REPORT)

La Liga wants UEFA to investigate Manchester City’s spending while furthering the look into Paris Saint-Germain’s potential breach of Financial Fair Play rules. (REPORT)

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere accused Barcelona of “messing up” a transfer for Jean Seri, who missed out on his dream move to the La Liga club. (REPORT)

Toby Alderweireld’s agent called for Tottenham to give the defender an improved contract or let him leave the club. (REPORT)

Leicester City is reportedly looking into a move for defender Bacary Sagna. (REPORT)

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been ruled out of his country’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Turkey. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

The USMNT’s loss to Costa Rica made the path to Russia more difficult. (READ)

Jozy Altidore was left disappointed by CONCACAF’s officiating and his upcoming suspension. (READ)

The shorthanded USMNT backline failed to pass a major test against Los Ticos. (READ)

Mexico took down Panama to seal a World Cup qualifying spot. (READ)

SBI broke down the USMNT’s loss to Costa Rica. (READ)

David Villa made a cameo for Spain but was forced to head back to New York due to injury. (READ)

Belgium edged Greece to headline Sunday’s World Cup qualifiers. (READ)