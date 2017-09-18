Monday Kickoff: Ousmane Dembele injury, Philippe Coutinho happy at Liverpool and more

Barcelona’s big signing is set to miss an extended period of time while the club’s other prior target insists he’s happy at Liverpool.

Ousmane Demeble will miss up to four months due to a hamstring injury suffered in Barcelona’s win over Getafe. (REPORT)

Philippe Coutinho says he has “no problems” with remaining at Liverpool after admitting to fielding interest from Barcelona. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says that Alexandre Lacazette is not yet ready to play 90 minutes. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery says Neymar and Edinson Cavani need to “sort it out” following an argument over a penalty kick. (REPORT)

Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service after being arrested for drunk driving. (REPORT)

Wolfsburg has fired head coach Andries Jonker after just over six months. (REPORT)

Fullback Dani Carvajal has agreed to a contract extension with Real Madrid. (REPORT)