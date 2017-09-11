Monday Kickoff: Palace fires Frank de Boer, Coutinho set for season debut and more

Just five games into the English Premier League season, the first manager has been fired.

Frank de Boer was fired as manager of Crystal Palace just five games into his tenure. Former England manager Roy Hodgson is the favorite to replace him. (REPORT)

Philippe Coutinho is available for Liverpool’s midweek Champions League match against Sevilla. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale revealed he was relying on painkillers to remain in Real Madrid’s squad despite an injury last season. (REPORT)

Agent Mino Raiola says AC Milan broke a promise to make Gianluigi Donnarumma captain after the goalkeeper re-signed with the club. (REPORT)

Thomas Muller says it is “possible” he leaves Bayern Munich for another club. (REPORT)

Gus Poyet quit his role as manager of Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenua. (REPORT)