NASL Look Ahead: FC Edmonton host Deltas, Armada faces Miami FC, and more

After only three matches taking place last weekend in the NASL, a full slate returns this weekend with October set to begin.

Spring champs Miami FC are still atop the NASL standings, only suffering two losses in their eight matches so far. Five points separates second place from sixth, with several teams fighting to remain in the hunt for a top spot.

This weekend sees some interesting matches take place as FC Edmonton host the San Francisco Deltas after falling to them a week ago in California. Elsewhere, Miami FC faces Florida rivals, the Jacksonville Armada after breezing past them a week ago.

Here is a preview of all of this weekend’s NASL action:

FC Edmonton vs. San Francisco Delta (Sunday, 4 p.m. ESPN3)

In the most-interesting match of the round, FC Edmonton welcomes the Deltas to town, a week after falling to them 2-1. A point separates these sides in the table, with San Francisco sitting in third and Edmonton in fourth.

Bryan Burke opened the scoring a week ago, while an own-goal by Albert Watson added to the scoreline for San Fran. Dustin Corea made an impact off the bench, scoring a late consolation but the visitors ultimately fell.

Edmonton have lost twice at home this fall, while San Fran has not lost on the road yet. A huge three points are at stake for sure.

North Carolina FC vs. Indy Eleven (Sunday, 4 p.m. ESPN3)

Second-place North Carolina FC should have an easy time this weekend, hosting the Indy Eleven at Sahlen’s Stadium. Despite not tasting victory at home yet this fall, the hosts have only lost twice in their 11 matches so far.

Renan Gorne leads the hosts with three goals so far and will be counted on to add to those numbers this weekend. Indy have claimed five of their eight points on the road so far, and will be tough to break down. Eamon Zayed leads the team with four goals so far, and has definitely been a bright spot.

New York Cosmos vs. Puerto Rico FC (Sunday, 5 p.m. Bein Sports En Espanol)

Only one point separates these two sides in the table, as the New York Cosmos welcome Puerto Rico FC to MCU Park. The Cosmos only victory so far this fall has come at home, and they will rely on that luck again this weekend. Pablo Vranjican leads the team with four goals so far, while Juan Guerra has three.

Puerto Rico has 10 points so far, with six of them coming on the road. Their last victory was Aug. 16th, and that will need to change if they want to improve up the table. Forward Conor Doyle leads the team with three goals so far, and is the main man for Puerto Rico offensively.



Miami FC vs. Jacksonville Armada FC (Sunday, 6 p.m. ESPN3)

After rolling past the Armada 3-0 on the road last weekend, NASL leaders Miami FC will do the same to kick off October. The hosts return to Riccardo Silva Stadium, where they have only had four matches so far. Miami has two of the top-five leading scorers on their team with Jaime Chaves (nine goals) and Stefano Pinho (four goals) leading the way.

Jacksonville are in sixth, but a win this weekend paired with other results could see them inch even higher up the table. Jack Blake leads the Armada with six goals so far and will look to counter the deadly duo that Miami FC holds. The Armada are winless in their last two fixtures, but are a better road team so far this fall.