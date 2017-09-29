NYCFC Changes Potential Playoff Date

New York City FC has reached an agreement with Major League Soccer to avoid the possibility of a home playoff match on the road.

The Eastern Conference semi-final second legs were to be contested on November 5. If NYCFC hosts the second leg (they are currently positioned in the table to host) that game will now be played on Wednesday, November 1 in the Bronx. The first leg of the series would be Sunday, October 29 (original dates either October 30 or 31). The semi-final legs in the other Eastern match-up will remain unchanged.

The Seattle Sounders could face a similar dilemma if they claim a top two place in the Western Conference. The defending MLS Cup champs share Century Link Field with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks who host the Washington Redskins on November 5.

In May of 2016, Rutgers University announced their intentions to move a home football game against the University of Maryland away from Piscataway, New Jersey to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx – on November 4, 2017. Prior to the football game, the wrestling teams from both schools will compete. The “Big Ten Battle in the Bronx” forced NYCFC officials to consider an alternative that was favorable to its supporters.

Two weeks ago, NYCFC was forced to move their regular season home match versus the Houston Dynamo away from Yankee Stadium. The 1-1 draw was instead contested at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut due to a conflict with the Yankees. A team that ranks in the top third in MLS attendance with over 23,000 per match at Yankee Stadium drew only 10,165.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have qualified for the Major League Baseball playoffs. While the scenario is highly unlikely, if the Yankees win the American League Championship and have a superior record to their National League opponent, Yankee Stadium would be the host site for Game 7 of the World Series – on November 1.