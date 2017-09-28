Orlando City exacts revenge on Revolution with home beatdown

Orlando City hit the six-goal mark in a game for the first time this season, rolling past the 10-men New England Revolution 6-1 on Wednesday evening.

Jason Kreis saw five different players get on the scoresheet with Kaka leading the way with a brace. VAR was used in this match, as Xavier Kouassi was sent off in the 11th-minute. The Ivorian was given a straight red after catching Seb Hines on a follow through after making a clearance.

Antonio Nocerino opened the scoring in the 22nd-minute finishing inside of the box following a set-piece situation.

Hines doubled the hosts lead in the 32nd-minute, heading home Yoshimar Yotun’s cross to the top left corner. It was the defender’s first goal of the season.

Teal Bunbury struck the right post with a header in the 35th-minute which kept the deficit at 2-0. Kaka’s right-footed strike from long-range extended the lead in the 43rd-minute before Lee Nguyen cut the lead in stoppage time.

Kaka netted his second of the evening in the 77th-minute, finishing from close range after Dom Dwyer saw his previous attempt saved. It was the Brazilian’s sixth goal of the season, and his first since August 29.

Dwyer, who assisted on two goals prior, made it 5-1 striking home Cyle Larin’s assist past Cody Cropper. It was the 27-year-old’s third goal for the club, all coming in the month of September.

Yotun’s left-footed blast from outside of the box, capped the final score at 6-1 for the hosts. Cropper made four saves in the defeat for New England, while Joe Bendik made four for the winners.

New England (10-14-5) stay in eighth place in the East, and have now conceded 17 goals in their last four matches. They return home on Saturday to host Atlanta United.

Orlando City (9-12-8) snapped a two-match winless run with the dominant victory. The Lions continue their home stand also on Saturday, as they welcome FC Dallas to town.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kaka earned man of the match honors, scoring two goals in the lopsided win. The Brazilian has found it tougher to find the back of the net in 2017, but looked at ease on Wednesday night.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The early red card to Kouassi really killed the Revs chances at having a go at the match. Nguyen’s goal before halftime showed some life, but overall it was one-way traffic for the hosts in Orlando.

MATCH TO FORGET

Xavier Kouassi’s sending off killed the chances of the visitors having any chance at this match. It was the 27-year-old’s second red card in his last three appearances for the club. It was unlucky for the defender who won the ball before catching Hines on the follow through.