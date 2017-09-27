Providence Park's 4,000 seat expansion plans approved

Portland’s Providence Park is getting its planned upgrade.

The club’s privately financed plan to add 4,000 seats on the east side of the stadium has been approved by local authorities and construction should begin this winter, according to Next Portland.

The plan will add three new tiers of seats above the existing east concourse in a design inspired by London’s Globe Theater and La Bombanera in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A translucent roof will cover the expansion, which will extend over the sidewalk next to the stadium, creating a covered walkway on SW 18th Ave. about 11 feet wide.

When completed, the stadium will hold over 25,000 fans. The project is expected to take about two years and cost about $50 million.

Here’s a closer look at the expansion: