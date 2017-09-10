Rapids edge Dynamo on late Dominique Badji winner

The Colorado Rapids ended their nine-game winless run on Saturday night, and they did so in dramatic fashion.

Dominique Badji fired a goal in stoppage time, sealing a dramatic 1-0 win for the Rapids over the Houston Dynamo at BBVAA Compass Stadium. The match was the Dynamo’s first in 17 days due to Hurricane Harvey.

Following a deflection in the Rapids box, Marlon Harrison broke free and eventually fired the ball to Stefan Aigner. What followed was a pinpoint cross up and over the Dynamo defense, and Badji ran in on the backpost to tap home first-time to seal a late victory.

It wasn’t completely sealed, though, as Tim Howard made a big save in the dying moments. The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkepeer made a diving save to palm away a Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres header, making one of his three saves on the evening.

Even with the win, the Rapids remain in the basement out West while the Dynamo sit in the precarious position of fifth-place. The Dynamo will need to bounce back in next weekend’s clash with fellow contenders in the San Jose Earthquakes while the Rapids look to play spoiler again against NYCFC.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Stefan Aigner is new to the fold, but the Rapids midfielder looked like the most dangerous player on the field throughout Saturday’s match.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Aigner’s cross to the backpost was pinpoint, and Dominique Badji was there to fire it home and seal the win.

MATCH TO FORGET

DaMarcus Beasley got beaten by Badji at the backpost on the game’s lone goal, sealing a tough week for the USMNT defender.