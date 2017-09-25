Rapinoe, Sauerbrunn, Leroux among nine NWSL players to protest National Anthem

Sunday’s National Anthem protests were not limited to NFL players.

The NWSL saw a host of players stay in the locker room during the anthem before Sunday’s match between the Seattle Reign and FC Kansas City.

A few missing starters on the field for the national anthem. Rapinoe, Leroux, Scott, Averbuch & Sauerbrunn. pic.twitter.com/LnBCBHFMpZ — Ride of theValkyries (@rovalks) September 25, 2017

Nine players in all participated in the protest, highlighted by USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe for Seattle and Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team, and Sydney Leroux for FCKC. Seattle’s Lauren Barnes, Diana Matheson, Elli Reed, and Madalyn Schiffel joined Rapinoe in the locker room while Yael Averbuch, and Desiree Scott stayed behind with Leroux.

This wasn’t Rapinoe’s first anthem protest. She kneeled during the anthem last year before U.S. Soccer stepped in to require those associated with the national team to stand for the anthem before games.