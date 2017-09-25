Rapinoe, Sauerbrunn, Leroux among nine NWSL players to protest National Anthem

Sunday’s National Anthem protests were not limited to NFL players.
The NWSL saw a host of players stay in the locker room during the anthem before Sunday’s match between the Seattle Reign and FC Kansas City.
Nine players in all participated in the protest, highlighted by USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe for Seattle and Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team, and Sydney Leroux for FCKC. Seattle’s Lauren Barnes, Diana Matheson, Elli Reed, and Madalyn Schiffel joined Rapinoe in the locker room while Yael Averbuch, and Desiree Scott stayed behind with Leroux.
This wasn’t Rapinoe’s first anthem protest. She kneeled during the anthem last year before U.S. Soccer stepped in to require those associated with the national team to stand for the anthem before games.
Who cares, really? Leagues really need to stop doing anthems. Reserve that for int’l play.
Oh, and two of the players listed who stayed behind are Canadian anyway.
LikeLike
Quick clarification – they weren’t protesting the National Anthem.
.
They were protesting during the National Anthem.
LikeLike
Easily the most frustrating portion of this. These athletes are not protesting the national anthem flag, they are using this time as a mechanism for their protest against police brutality and discrimination. It infuriates me when people say they are protesting the flag and anthem. Get a clue.
LikeLike
It’s a bad look when the captain of the US national team won’t stand for the anthem.
LikeLike
Boy that will show them a women’s soccer player disagrees with someone. Ignorant
LikeLike
Everyone says their protesting for equality and police brutality, but when the spokesman of said protest; lie about police interaction (see Michael Bennett), support communist dictators and wear pig socks (see Colin Kaepernick) or completely pass up the opportunity to actual discuss “change” with the President (see Golden State Warriors) you realize how much of a sham this supposed protest is.
—-
Then…you dive into actual facts and statistics and remove yourself from the hyperbole and you realize more and more how much of a sham it is. There’s an arrest every 2.5 seconds in America. Millions of police interactions a day throughout the country. I yield that human’s are prone to mistakes and they have taken place, but they aren’t prevelant or rampant as the “spokesman” and media would lead you to believe. The same that simply do no report police officers losing their lives protecting and serving.
—-
It’s adorable to say you want discussion, and it’s laughable when instead you avoid it or riot the very neighborhoods you call home.
LikeLike
You call yourself Old school..
Hopefully you recognize the fact that you are communicating along a very “new school” sort of platform..
A platform that ranks innovation and use with cell phone cameras a twitter accounts..
Regardless of motivation, the aforementioned cell phone cameras have in very graphic detail captured the Summary execution of American citizens with in great detail..
Unfortunately.. This great detail represents a very small portion of what has happened in this country in sections of communities that you may know very little about (judging by your own words) for decades..
Apparently.. It was(is) nothing to beat down.. Choke and murder someoned child because of reasons only known to the inner workings of a police department..
This enforcement of inequality as subtle or as violent as it was didnt really register in the public consciousness until the recent ” new school” revelations..
Im a New York Giants fan.. For that reason alone Im hesitant to support anything a 49 er does..
But the use of a high level position to coomunicate and challenge national hypocracy that involves the physical beat down and murder of citizens in an effort to maintain status quo is noble
Perhaps you are not on board because there was no arguement made regarding taxation without representation made prior?
LikeLike
I apologize for the many typos..
But this was typed on a cell phone..
LikeLike