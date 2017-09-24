Real Salt Lake eases past Sounders for home win

Real Salt Lake put themselves back in the Western Conference playoff picture with a huge three points over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday evening.

Mike Petke’s side used a pair of second-half goals to defeat the Sounders 2-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Albert Rusnak struck the bar after four minutes for RSL. Will Bruin had the Sounders best effort towards goal after 10 minutes.

Jefferson Savarino broke the deadlock in the 52nd-minute from a right-footed effort. It was the Venezuelan’s sixth goal of the season.

Savarino played distributor on RSL’s second goal, a right-footed finish by Luke Mulholland in the 66th-minute. It was the midfielder’s third goal of the season and his first since April.

Clint Dempsey had a pair of late efforts saved by Nick Rimando, who made four saves in the home clean sheet.

At the final whistle, Real Salt Lake jumped up to sixth place in the Western Conference, while Seattle remains in fourth.

Real Salt Lake (11-14-5) next travels to face the LA Galaxy on Sept. 30th.

The Sounders (11-7-11) who are winless in their last five matches, return home on Sept. 27 to host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jefferson Savarino had a goal and an assist in RSL’s 2-0 win. The 20-year-old completed the most passes by an RSL player, and has had a nice overall season for the team.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Mulholland’s goal sealed the deal for Real Salt Lake, giving them a two-goal cushion to sit on. Despite late efforts by Clint Dempsey, the hosts earned their first home win over Seattle since March 2016.

MATCH TO FORGET

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro was quiet on Saturday, failing to record a shot on goal. The 28-year-old is goalless in his last four matches, and will need to pick it up fast for his team.