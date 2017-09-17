Real Salt Lake stays alive with win over Timbers

Real Salt Lake is still in the playoff hunt thanks to a win over a Western Conference contender.

Goals from Albert Rusnak and Jefferson Savarino were enough to stave off a record-setting goal from Diego Valeri in RSL’s 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday. With the win, RSL temporarily moves up above the red line in the West, although FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo have games in hand.

It was a dominant first half from RSL as they fired shot after shot. Just one went through, though, as Rusnak’s long-range shot in the 14th minute snuck into goal.

Just two minutes into the second half, Valeri broke an MLS record with his eighth goal in as many games. However, Savarino fired RSL back into the lead 14 minutes later with a spectacular long range finish, and Mike Petke’s side would never relinquish that lead en route to a massive victory.

The road doesn’t get easier for RSL, who now moves on to face the Seattle Sounders next time out. The Timbers, who remain in contention for the top spot out West, now look to bounce back at home against Orlando City in their next match.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Albert Rusnak provided the opening goal before assisting the second, sealing three points with a very good performance in the attacking end.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Jefferson Savarino’s second half goal sealed the win for an RSL team who needed all three points to stay in the race.

MATCH TO FORGET

Without Diego Chara in the lineup, the Timbers needed to be tough defensively, and they weren’t. Roy Miller had a tough game, and the Timbers paid for it with zero points.