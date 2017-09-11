Report: Erik Palmer-Brown set to sign for Manchester City

Erik Palmer-Brown has been on European radars for quite awhile, and he appears set to join one of England’s giants in the near future.
According to the Kansas City Star, Palmer-Brown is set to sign with Manchester City following his contract’s expiration at the end of the MLS season. The Sporting KC defender will join Man City in 2018 on a multi-year deal.
“He came to us and said there might be an opportunity. I said to him, ‘Look, if that’s what you want to do, then we’ll support you,’ ” Sporting KC coach and technical director Peter Vermes said. “He’s played out his contract. It’s happened with other guys. It’s just one of those situations.”
The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team captain had reportedly been weighing several overseas options. He had reportedly received an offer from Sporting KC to stay on with the club, but it did not match the money offered by Man City.
“We believed we made him a very good offer in MLS,” Vermes said.
Palmer-Brown, who had been liked to Juventus in the past, had made 18 appearances for Sporting KC since 2014. He spend 2016 on loan with FC Porto, playing primarily with the club’s reserve side.
If MLS want guys like this to stay then they should actually play them once in a while. If you aren’t playing many games then there is no reason not to head over to Europe where you still won’t play but at least get some real development in training.
Agreed Bryan. Its really quite simple. The best offer usually wins. Offer them something here they wont get in Europe. First team minutes. Not a start but you have to allow guys to continue to develop or you will lose them.
Perhaps he didn’t get the PT or money from MLS that he wanted becuase he isn’t that great? He has has some very good youth NT performances, but does his inability to break through at all with KC say somehting about what they think of him?
For a club like City its very easy to take a possibly overpriced flier on a prospect.
Entirely possible SKC knew of his European plans and didn’t invest 100% to developing him.
