Report: Jonathan Gonzalez on Mexico radar following recommendation from Monterrey coach

Californian native Jonathan Gonzalez has been fundamental in Monterrey’s unbeaten record eight matchess into Liga MX’s 2017 Apertura, which currently has ‘Rayados’ reigning supreme in Mexico’s unpredictable table.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a stalwart to head coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed, who, after granting Gonzalez and his first minutes in Liga MX play, is reportedly now speaking highly and recommending the Santa Rosa-born U-20 U.S. Men’s National Team player to El Tri boss Juan Carlos Osorio, according to Récord.

Mohamed is aware that the USMNT is keen on the midfielder. The Argentine reportedly sat down and spoke with Osorio about Gonzalez’s skill in the midfielde while strongly recommending him for a senior appearance. With Dennis te Kloese being named the director of all Mexican national teams and having served as the country’s head figure in the national youth programs, Gonzalez could finally fulfill his “wish” to play for the Mexican National Team.

According to the report, Gonzalez is undecided when it comes to representing either the U.S. or Mexico on the international level.

Gonzalez rose within Monterrey’s first team this season after the departure of Uruguayan Walter Gargano and the call-up of Mexican Jesus Molina, who was one of the 23 players Osorio chose to feature in this past summer’s Gold Cup. Since his debut in Week 1 against Morelia, the youngster has not lost grip of playing time. The midfielder has featured in seven of the eight games this season and started in six of them.