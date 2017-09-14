Report: Jonathan Gonzalez on Mexico radar following recommendation from Monterrey coach

Californian native Jonathan Gonzalez has been fundamental in Monterrey’s unbeaten record eight matchess into Liga MX’s 2017 Apertura, which currently has ‘Rayados’ reigning supreme in Mexico’s unpredictable table.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been a stalwart to head coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed, who, after granting Gonzalez and his first minutes in Liga MX play, is reportedly now speaking highly and recommending the Santa Rosa-born U-20 U.S. Men’s National Team player to El Tri boss Juan Carlos Osorio, according to Récord.
Mohamed is aware that the USMNT is keen on the midfielder. The Argentine reportedly sat down and spoke with Osorio about Gonzalez’s skill in the midfielde while strongly recommending him for a senior appearance. With Dennis te Kloese being named the director of all Mexican national teams and having served as the country’s head figure in the national youth programs, Gonzalez could finally fulfill his “wish” to play for the Mexican National Team.
According to the report, Gonzalez is undecided when it comes to representing either the U.S. or Mexico on the international level.
Gonzalez rose within Monterrey’s first team this season after the departure of Uruguayan Walter Gargano and the call-up of Mexican Jesus Molina, who was one of the 23 players Osorio chose to feature in this past summer’s Gold Cup. Since his debut in Week 1 against Morelia, the youngster has not lost grip of playing time. The midfielder has featured in seven of the eight games this season and started in six of them.
It’s always interesting to hear about the tug of war battles between possible US and Mexico dual nationals. I haven’t seen the youngster play yet but obviously he is doing something right or there wouldn’t be this buzz around him. Arena would be smart to at least get him around the team, although i feel like if a player really wants to represent either side, his heart has to be in the right place and not because of any extra efforts of persuation or promises made(i.e Julian Green by JK).
This is a quite a shock to read. I have been keeping up with this kid for about 2 years now and he has never stated his “wish” to play for Mexicos national team. He was highly recruited by Chivas ( his boyhood team) and did not go there because of their policy of only accepting Mexican national team players. He did not want to close the door on the US teams. He might have changed his mind to play for Mexico but there has been no indication of such anywhere. Is this wishful thinking on the part of this author or Mexican fans? I would like to see a source to these allegations and also it doesnt matter what his team coach says to Osorio the kid will decide on who he is going to represent. He played with USA U20 in Feb and has never played for any Mexican youth teams.
Read the article, wishful thinking by Mexico and their fans.
