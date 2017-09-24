Reyna, Montero propel Whitecaps to home win over Rapids

Whenever you defeat the teams that you are supposed to beat, you will always put yourself in a good situation. The Vancouver Whitecaps continued their strong run on Saturday evening, defeating the Colorado Rapids 2-1 at BC Place.

Fredy Montero and Yordy Reyna each scored a goal and added an assist for the hosts who earned their fifth win out of their last seven matches.

Montero opened the scoring in the fourth-minute as he headed home Reyna’s cross to the bottom right corner. It was the Colombian’s 13th goal of the season, and his second in as many matches.

Reyna’s long-range effort in the 15th-minute forced Tim Howard into his first save of the match. Christian Techera forced Howard into a pair of saves later in the half, before the Rapids tied things up.

Dominique Badji ‘s right-footed finish in stoppage time drew the visitors level going into halftime. It was the forward’s ninth goal of the season, and his third in the last three matches.

After setting up his side’s opening goal, Reyna called his own number to put the Whitecaps back in front. The midfielder slotted home Montero’s through ball assist in the 54th-minute past Howard to the high center of the goal. It was Reyna’s fifth goal of the season.

David Ousted kept out Michael Azira’s attempt in the 67th-minute to keep the hosts ahead. Marcel De Jong’s left-footed strike forced Howard to make another key save as Colorado tried to fight back.

Alan Gordon’s last gasp header was saved by Ousted in stoppage time, which preserved the win for Vancouver.

At the final whistle, the Vancouver Whitecaps held on for an important three points at home. Howard made six saves in the road loss, while Ousted made three saves in the home win.

The Whitecaps (13-9-6) jumped into the top spot in the Western Conference with the win, and are unbeaten in their last seven matches. They begin a three-match road trip on Sept. 27th in Seattle.

Colorado (7-16-5), who sits in last place in the West, concludes a two-match road trip also on the 27th at FC Dallas.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Fredy Montero earned man of the match honors, scoring a goal and adding an assist in his side’s 2-1 win. The Colombian has been huge for the Whitecaps this season, and will continue to be important in the side’s push for a playoff spot.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Reyna’s goal early in the second-half put the Whitecaps back in front for good. The Peru international was a creative part of the team’s setup on Saturday, and will continue to be relied on in the attacking midfield.

MATCH TO FORGET

Rapids midfielder Marlon Hairston who usually is a pest down the wing, failed to do much in the loss. The 23-year-old was subbed off after 60 minutes, and failed to record a shot on goal.