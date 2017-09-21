Roman Torres, Jaime Penedo headline Panama roster for USMNT match

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s vital World Cup qualifier against Panama is right around the corner, as evidenced by the fact that Los Canaleros’ roster for the upcoming match is already set.

MLS regulars like Roman Torres, Anibal Godoy and Armando Cooper join former MLS stars like Jaime Penedo, Blast Perez and Gabriel Torres to make up the Panama squad. The squad is set to take on the USMNT on Oct. 6 in Orlando before facing Costa Rica at home four days later.

In total, 20 players on the roster carry over from the last set of qualifiers. Here’s a look at the full 22-man squad:

GOALKEEPERS (2): José Calderón (Marathón/HON), Jaime Penedo (Dynamo Bucharest/ROM)

DEFENDERS (8): Felipe Baloy (Municipal/GUA), Érick Davis (Dunajská Streda/SVK), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls/USA), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo/USA), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls/USA), Luis Ovalle (Deportes Tolima/COL), Román Torres (Seattle Sounders FC), Jan Carlos Vargas (Tauro)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Édgar Bárcenas (Tapachula/MEX), Ricardo Buitrago (Juan Aurich/PER), Armando Cooper (Toronto FC/CAN), Aníbal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes/USA), Gabriel Gòmez (Atlético Bucaramanga/COL), José González (Árabe Unido), Alberto Quintero (Universitario/PER)

FORWARDS (5): Abdiel Arroyo (Danubio/URU), Roberto Nurse (Zacatecas), Blas Pérez (Municipal/GUA), Luis Tejada (Universitario/PER), Gabriel Torres (Lausanna-Sport/SUI)