Saturday European Rewind: Barcelona beats Getafe, Man City blasts Watford, and more

After a huge Champions League win midweek over Juventus, Barcelona used a pair of second-half goals to earn a 2-1 comeback victory against Getafe on Saturday. Paulinho scored the winning goal for the visitors, finishing off Leo Messi’s assist in the 84th minute. Denis Suarez drew Barcelona level in the 62nd minute as his right-footed effort found the top left corner. Gaku Shibasaki’s long-range effort in the 39th minute was Getafe’s only goal of the afternoon. Getafe suffered their second loss of the season, while Barcelona remains unbeaten.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern Munich cruised to a home win against Mainz, while RB Leipzig hosted Gladbach in Germany. Manchester City thumped Watford in England, while Liverpool were held at home by Burnley.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool is now winless in their last three matches across all competitions, drawing 1-1 vs. Burnley on Saturday. Mohamed Salah’s equalizer in the 30th minute canceled out Scott Arfield’s opener for the Clarets. Salah finished nicely with his left foot from inside the box. Arfield’s right-footed effort claimed a point for Burnley, who gas only lost once this season.

Manchester City smashed six goals past Watford on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Sergio Aguero netted his 10th hat trick for Manchester City, while three other players also got on the scoresheet. Aguero headed home City’s first in the 27th minute before adding his second from a close range finish. Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 in the 37th minute from a right-footed effort inside of the box. Nicolas Otamendi’s header in the 63rd minute extended the lead to 4-0 before Aguero capped his hat trick in the 81st minute. Raheem Sterling added a penalty kick goal in the 89th minute to cap the final score at 6-0. Watford suffered its first league loss of the season, while Manchester City goes top of the table.

In their first-ever Premier League meeting, AFC Bournemouth fought back for a 2-1 home victory over Brighton on Saturday. Jermain Defoe scored the winning goal for Eddie Howe’s men in the 73rd minute as he finished off Jordan Ibe’s assist. Andrew Surman canceled out Solly March’s opener in the 67th-minute from a left-footed finish. March’s close range header in the 55th minute was Brighton’s only true effort towards goal.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s EPL results:

AFC Bournemouth 2 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Crystal Palace 0 – Southampton 1

Huddersfield Town 1 – Leicester City 1

Liverpool 1 – Burnley 1

Newcastle United 2 – Stoke City 1

Watford 0 – Manchester City 6

West Bromwich Albion 0 – West Ham United 0

Tottenham Hotspur 0 – Swansea City 0

SPANISH LA LIGA

Following a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid a week ago, Levante claimed another point on Saturday by tying, 1-1, with Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno opened the scoring in the 31st minute for Valencia, heading home Andreas Pereira’s assist. Enis Bardhi scored the equalizer for Levante in the 41st minute from a right-footed effort. Levante is unbeaten this season with three draws and a win, while Valencia has posted the same record so far.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s La Liga results:

Eibar 1 – Leganes 0

Levante 1 – Valencia 1

Getafe 1 – Barcelona 2

Real Betis 2 – Deportivo 1

Atletico Madrid 1 – Malaga 0

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich cruised to another home success, defeating Mainz, 4-0, on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in the second-half, while Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben also got on the scoresheet. Muller opened the scoring in the 11th minute from a left-footed finish. Robben extended the league in the 23rd minute sliding home Joshua Kimmich’s assist. Muller assisted on Bayern’s third goal, a left-footed finish by Lewandowski in the 50th minute. The Polish striker added to his tally in the 77th minute, heading home Kimmich’s cross into the bottom right corner.

Borussia Monchengladbach pegged RB Leipzig back twice in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Red Bull Arena. Timo Werner opened the scoring in the 17th minute for Leipzig, scoring his third league goal of the campaign. Thorgan Hazard canceled out the opening goal, by scoring from a penalty kick in the 25th minute. Jean-Kevin Augustin reclaimed the lead for Leizpig in the 31st minute, finishing Naby Keita’s assist. Lars Stindl’s long-range effort in the 61st minute snatched a point for Gladbach, who is winless since Aug. 20. Leipzig has drawn its last two matches.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

Hannover 2 – Hamburg 0

Bayern Munich 4 – FSV Mainz 0

Werder Bremen 1 – Schalke 2

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – FC Augsburg 2

VfB Stuttgart 1 – VfL Wolfsburg 0

RB Leipzig 2 – Borussia Monchengladbach 2

ITALIAN SERIE A

Inter Milan made it four victories in a row, defeating Crotone, 2-0, on Saturday. After being held for 80 minutes, the visitors found the breakthrough in the 82nd minute as Milan Skriniar scored from inside of the box. It was the defender’s first goal since joining from Sampdoria this summer. Ivan Perisic doubled the lead in stoppage time, finishing off Joao Mario’s assist. Crotone suffered their third loss of the season and remain winless.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Serie A results:

Crotone 0 – Inter Milan 2

Fiorentina 2 – Bologna 1

AS Roma 3 – Hellas Verona 0

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Monaco bounced back from a 4-0 drubbing at Nice a week ago, by defeating Strasbourg, 3-0, on Saturday. Radamel Falcao scored two insurance goals while the game-winner went to Marcos Lopes. Lopes’ opener came in the 44th-minute from a left-footed finish from close range. Falcao doubled the lead from close range in the 51st minute before scoring his second of the day in the 67th minute. Strasbourg was held to one shot on goal, suffering their fourth defeat of the season.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Toulouse 0 – Bordeaux 1

Monaco 3 – Strasbourg 0

Dijon 0 – St. Etienne 1

Guingamp 1 – Lille 0

Nantes 1 – Caen 0

Troyes 0 – Montpellier 1