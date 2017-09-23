Saturday European Rewind: Dortmund crushes Gladbach, Atletico beats Sevilla, and more

In the first Rivierderby of the season, Borussia Dortmund rolled their way to a 6-1 win over rivals Borussia Monchengladbach. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a hat trick with Maximilian Philipp scored twice for the winners. Philipp opened the scoring in the 28th-minute from a close-range finish. The German doubled the lead in the 38th-minute from a left-footed missile to the top left corner. Philipp played distributor on Dortmund’s third, a right-footed finish from Aubameyang before halftime.

After hitting the post from a header, Aubameyang pounced on the rebound and made it 4-0 to Dortmund in the 49th-minute. The Gabon international capped his hat trick in the 62nd-minute as he slotted home from a fast break. Lars Stindl pulled a consolation goal back for Gladbach in the 66th-minute, before Julian Weigl stamped the final score at 6-1 from long-range. Dortmund remains atop of the Bundesliga table, while Gladbach sits in ninth.

Elsewhere in Europe, Tottenham held on for three points against West Ham while Chelsea rolled past Stoke. Both Madrid sides earned victories in Spain, while Barcelona faced Girona. Bayern Munich dropped points at home, as Hoffenheim climbed to second place. PSG also dropped points in a dull draw at Montpellier, while Monaco rolled to another Ligue 1 win. Napoli remained atop of the Serie A table, while an Old Firm Derby took place in Glasgow.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham Hotspur held on for a huge three points on Saturday in a 3-2 win at West Ham United. Harry Kane led Spurs with a brace, while Christian Eriksen also added a goal. Kane opened the scoring in the 34th-minute from a header, before he slotted home Tottenham’s second in the 38th-minute. Eriksen added to the lead in the 60th-minute from a set-piece situation. Javier Hernandez headed West Ham back into the match in the 65th-minute for his third goal of the season. Serge Aurier was sent off from Spurs after picking up a second yellow, which allowed West Ham back into it. Cheikhou Kouyate’s header in the 87th-minute made it 3-2 but that was the closest it got. West Ham see a three-match unbeaten run snapped, while Spurs are unbeaten in six.

Chelsea used a hat-trick from Alvaro Morata to down Stoke City 4-0 at the Bet365 Stadium. Morata’s opener came in the second-minute as he slotted home Cesar Azpilicueta’s assist past Jack Butland. Pedro doubled the Blues lead before halftime, ripping home from long-range. Morata’s second of the day came in the 77th-minute as again he pounced on a loose ball. Morata capped his hat trick in the 82nd-minute from a close-range tap in. Stoke are winless in five, while Chelsea are unbeaten in seven across all competitions.

Everton earned their first league win since Aug. 12th, defeating Bournemouth 2-1 at Goodison Park. A brace from Oumar Niasse lifted the Toffees to three points against Eddie Howe’s men. Following a scoreless first-half, Joshua King put Bournemouth ahead in the 49th-minute from a long-range strike. Niasse answered in the 77th-minute from a right-footed effort that found the top right corner. Niasse played the hero as his winner in the 82nd-minute completed the comeback for Everton. Bournemouth suffer their fourth league loss of the season.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Premier League results:

West Ham United 2 – Tottenham Hotspur 3

Burnley 0 – Huddersfield Town 0

Everton 2 – AFC Bournemouth 1

Manchester City 5 – Crystal Palace 0

Southampton 0 – Manchester United 1

Stoke City 0 – Chelsea 4

Swansea City 1 – Watford 2

Leicester City 2 – Liverpool 3

SPANISH LA LIGA

In the match of the day in Spain, Atletico Madrid defeated Sevilla 2-0 at the Vicente Calderon. Following a scoreless first-half, Atletico found their opening in the 46th-minute through the form of Yannick Carrasco. The Belgian international slotted home inside the box with a right-footed effort. Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead for Diego Simeone’s side in the 69th-minute, as he finished off Felipe Luis’ assist. Sevilla failed to record a shot on goal, suffering their first defeat in all competitions. Atletico have won three in a row in league play, and next host Chelsea in UCL action this coming week.

Real Madrid bounced back from a midweek loss by edging Alaves 2-1 on the road. A brace from Daniel Ceballos led Los Blancos to an important league victory. Ceballos opened the scoring in the 10th-minute, slotting home Marco Asensio’s assist from inside of the box. Manu Garcia’s header in the 40th-minute drew the hosts level, before Ceballos put Real Madrid back in front. The former Real Betis slotted home his second of the day prior to halftime. Alaves ultimately suffered their sixth loss of the season, while Real Madrid have won their third league match of the season.

Here’s all of Saturday’s La Liga results:

Atletico Madrid 2 – Sevilla 0

Alaves 1 – Real Madrid 2

Malaga 3 – Athletic Bilbao 3

Girona 0 – Barcelona 3

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich coughed up a two-goal lead at the Allianz Arena on Friday, drawing 2-2 with Wolfsburg. A header from Daniel Didavi earned Wolfsburg a share of the points as they fought back in the second-half. Maximilian Arnold’s beautiful free kick in the 56th-minute started the comeback after Bayern held a 2-0 halftime lead. Robert Lewandowki’s opener came in the 33rd-minute from the penalty spot. Arjen Robben doubled the lead in the 42nd-minute from a left-footed blast from outside of the box. Bayern see a three-match winning run snapped in the process, while Wolfsburg have drawn their last two matches.

Hoffenheim used a goal in each half to down Schalke 2-0 at the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday. Lukas Rupp’s right-footed finish capped the final score at 2-0 for Julian Nagelsmann’s side after they held onto a 1-0 lead for most of the match. Dennis Geiger’s right-footed blast opened the scoring in the 13th-minute for Hoffenheim who made it back-to-back wins. Schalke have now lost their last two league fixtures.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

Bayern Munich 2 – Wolfsburg 2

1899 Hoffenheim 2 – Schalke 04 0

Werder Bremen 0 – SC Freiburg 0

FSV Mainz 1 – Hertha Berlin 0

VfB Stuttgart 0 – FC Augsburg 0

Borussia Dortmund 6 – Borussia Monchengladbach 1

ITALIAN SERIE A

Napoli used an 83rd-minute game winning goal from Faouzi Ghoulam to defeat Spal 3-2 on Saturday. Pasquale Schiattarella’s long-range effort in the 13th-minute gave Spal a 1-0 lead, which was later canceled out by Lorenzo Insigne a minute later. Jose Callejon headed Napoli ahead in the 71st-minute as he finished off Ghoulam’s cross to the bottom left corner. Federico Viviani’s right-footed free kick drew Spal level in the 78th-minute before Ghoulam rifled home the winner from a right-footed effort outside of the box. Napoli held the edge in shots on goal 12-to-2, and remain atop the Serie A summit.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Serie A results:

Roma 3 – Udinese 1

Spal 2 – Napoli 3

Juventus 4 – Torino 0

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Monaco made it back-to-back league wins after a 4-0 thumping of Lille on Friday. Radamel Falcao continued his hot streak by scoring two goals for the visitors. Stevan Jovetic’s long-range opener in the 24th-minute gave Monaco a 1-0 lead. Rachid Ghezzal doubled the lead in the 30th-minute from a left-footed finish to the bottom left corner. Falcao’s first goal came on a header in the 48th-minute before scoring from the penalty spot in the 73rd-minute.

PSG dropped their first points of the season, drawing on the road at Montpellier 0-0. Neymar was missing from the starting XI and PSG’s creativity suffered, forcing only one shots on goal. Alphonse Areola made two saves for PSG, in which was a pretty quiet match for both sides. Montpellier are unbeaten in their last two matches, while PSG remain atop the Ligue 1 summit.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Nice 2 – Angers 2

Lille 0 – Monaco 4

PSG 0 – Montpellier 0

Bordeaux 3 – Guingamp 1

Caen 1 – Amiens 0

Lyon 3 – Dijon 3

Metz 0 – Troyes 1

SCOTTISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Celtic remained unbeaten in domestic action on Saturday, defeating Old Firm rivals Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox Stadium. A pair of second-half goals saw Brendan Rodgers’ side extend their domestic unbeaten run to 57 matches. Tomas Rogic broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 50th-minute from a left-footed finish, before Leigh Griffiths doubled the advantage in the 65th-minute. Rangers suffered their second league defeat of the season, and have not tasted victory against Celtic in league play since March 2012. Celtic remain atop the SPFL while Rangers drop to fifth.

Rangers 0 – Celtic 2