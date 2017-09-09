Saturday European Rewind: Man City thumps Liverpool, Hoffenheim shocks Bayern, and more

In Saturday’s must-watch match across Europe, Manchester City cruised to a huge 5-0 home victory on Saturday over 10-man Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s men used braces from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane in conjunction with a red card to the Reds’ Sadio Mane to claim all three points.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 24th-minute as he rounded Simon Mignolet. Mane saw a straight red after a high boot to the head of City keeper Ederson before Jesus extended the lead to 2-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Jesus’ second goal on the day came from a 53rd-minute tap in as Aguero unselfishly played him in. Sane finished Benjamin Mendy’s assist at the 77th minute before doubling his tally in the 90th. The German curled home City’s fifth into the top-left corner past Mignolet for a convincing result.

It was Liverpool’s largest league defeat since a 6-1 drubbing at Stoke back in May 2015. Manchester City remains unbeaten so far this season, while Liverpool suffers its first loss.

Elsewhere in Europe, PSG rolled over Metz in Ligue 1 play on Friday, while Bayern Munich fell to Hoffenheim on Saturday. Real Madrid were held at home by Levante, while Barcelona welcomed Espanyol to the Camp Nou.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s European results:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham eased their way to a 3-0 road win on Merseyside against Everton. Harry Kane led the way with a brace while Christian Eriksen also added a goal. Kane’s 28th-minute goal opened the scoring before Eriksen’s left-footed finish made it 2-0 before halftime. Kane’s second goal came off a brilliant crossed assist from Ben Davies, which the forward re-directed in. Everton recorded one shot on target, suffering their first 3-0 home loss since April 2017.

Arsenal bounced back from consecutive losses to defeat AFC Bournemouth, 3-0, at the Emirates. Danny Welbeck netted a brace for the Gunners, while Alexandre Lacazette also got on the scoresheet. Welbeck headed in the opener after six minutes from a Sead Kolasinac cross. Lacazette’s long-range right footed blast doubled the lead before halftime. Welbeck’s third goal of the season came at the 50th-minute mark as he finished Aaron Ramsey’s assist from inside of the box.

Here’s all of Saturday’s EPL results:

Manchester City 5 – Liverpool 0

Arsenal 3 – AFC Bournemouth 0

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 – West Bromwich Albion 1

Everton 0 – Tottenham Hotspur 3

Leicester City 1 – Chelsea 2

Southampton 0 – Watford 2

Stoke City 2 – Manchester United 2

SPANISH LA LIGA

10-men Real Madrid had to settle for a 1-1 home draw against newly promoted Levante on Saturday. Lucas Vazquez’s 36th-minute blast drew Los Blancos level after Ivi opened the scoring for the visitors after 12 minutes. The midfielder finished off Ivan Lopez’s assist from inside of the six-yard box. Despite having 10 shots on goal, Madrid had to settle for a point at home. Marcelo was sent off after 89 minutes for violent conduct after a foul on Jefferson Lerma. Toni Kroos struck the post in second-half stoppage time.

Barcelona used a hat trick from Leo Messi to rout local rivals Espanyol, 5-0. Messi netted twice in the first half to give the hosts a 2-0 halftime lead. The Argentine capped his hat trick after 67 minutes with a left-footed finish. Gerard Pique headed in Barcelona’s fourth after 87 minutes before Luis Suarez scored a fifth in stoppage time. Barcelona remains unbeaten while Espanyol remains winless.

Leganes 1 – Getafe 2

Real Madrid 1 – Levante 1

Valencia 0 – Atletico Madrid 0

Sevilla 3 – Eibar 0

Barcelona 5 – Espanyol 0

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Hoffenheim pulled the shock of the day, edging Bayern Munich, 2-0. Mark Uth’s brace was all the hosts needed to knock off Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Uth’s opening goal came at the 27th-minute as his left-footed found the back of the net. Uth doubled his side’s lead after 51 minutes from another left-footed effort. Bayern had six shots on goal but suffered their first league loss since April 2017.

RB Leipzig rode a pair of second-half goals to defeat Hamburg, 2-0, away from home. After a scoreless first half, Naby Keita scored the winner at the 67th-minute mark rifling home from long-range. Timo Werner added an insurance goal eight minutes later after a fast break by the visitors. Hamburg was held to two shots on goal, suffering its first league loss of the season. Leipzig has made it back-to-back league victories.

A 13th-minute goal from Kevin-Prince Boateng proved to be the difference as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Borussia Monchengladbach away from home. The Ghanaian international finished from inside of the box with a right-footed finish. Gladbach were held to three shots on goal, suffering their first loss of the season. Frankfurt earned their first league win of the season.

Hamburg 0 – RB Leipzig 2

SC Freiburg 0 – Borussia Dortmund 0

Borussia Monchengladbach 0 – Eintracht Frankfurt 1

FC Augsburg 3 – FC Koln 0

FSV Mainz 3 – Bayer Leverkusen 1

VfL Wolfsburg 1 – Hannover 1

1899 Hoffenheim 2 – Bayern Munich 0

ITALIAN SERIE A

In the only match of the day in Serie A, Juventus defeated Chievo Verona, 3-0, in Turin. A 17th-minute own goal by Perparim Hetemaj gave the Juventus a 1-0 lead which they would take into halftime. Gonzalo Higuain doubled the Old Lady’s lead before the hour mark, finishing off Miralem Pjanic’s assist to the top left corner. Paulo Dybala added an insurance goal after 83 minutes, stamping the final score at 3-0.

Juventus 3 – Chievo Verona 0

Sampdoria – Roma (Postponed due to inclement weather).

FRENCH LIGUE 1

PSG continued their dominant start to the 2017 Ligue 1 season, rolling past 10-men Metz 5-1 on Friday. The sides however were level at 1-1 going into the halftime break. Emmanuel Riviere had canceled out Edinson Cavani’s opener at the 37-minute mark. Benoit Assou-Ekotto was sent off after 56 minutes which allowed PSG the chance to go ahead. Kylian Mbappe scored the winner three minutes later on his PSG debut. Neymar extended the lead from a long-range effort before Cavani netted his second on Mbappe’s assist. Lucas Moura capped the final score at 5-1 finishing from close range after 87 minutes. Metz remains winless on the season, while PSG remains unbeaten.

Defending Ligue 1 champs Monaco suffered their largest league defeat since September 2016, losing to Nice, 4-0. Mario Balotelli scored a pair of goals leading Nice to an important win at home. Balotelli’s sixth-minute penalty opened the scoring before Alassane Plea’s right-footed finish doubled the lead to 2-0. Balotelli doubled his tally from a close-range finish at the hour mark. Ignatius Ganago’s 85th-minute effort capped the final score at 4-0 for Lucien Favre’s side. Monaco suffer their first loss of the season, while Nice earn their second league win.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Lille 0 – Bordeaux 0

Metz 1 – PSG 5

Nice 4 – Monaco 0

Caen 2 – Dijon 1

Montpellier 0 – Nantes 1

Strasbourg 0 – Amiens 1

Troyes 0 – Toulouse 0