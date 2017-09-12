SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Jonathan Gonzalez

Monterrey continues to run through Liga MX with ease, and young American Jonathan Gonzalez continued to be a vital part of that run.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a mainstay in the Monterrey midfield, and he stepped up once again over the weekend in a 1-0 win over Necaxa. The performance helped seal a narrow victory for Monterrey while locking down Gonzalez’s honors as SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week.

Gonzalez went a full 90 in the heart of midfield for Monterrey, putting in yet another flawless start as a deep-lying midfielder. Monterrey is unbeaten in all seven matches in which Gonzalez has appeared, including six starts.

With the win, Monterrey earned the club’s 20th point from six games while Gonzalez locked down Player of the Week honors over Timmy Chandler, Matt Miazga and Michael Orozco.

What do you think of Gonzalez’s latest performances? Which American stood out to you over the weekend?

Share your thoughts below.

