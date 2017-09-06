SBI MLS Team of the Month: Toronto FC

Last year’s MLS Cup finalists stood out among the pack throughout the month of August but, unlike last winter’s finale, it was Toronto FC that emerged as the front-runner thanks to a fantastic month.

Toronto FC won four games while drawing another to increase the club’s stranglehold atop the Eastern Conference. In addition, the run pushed TFC’s unbeaten streak to nine straight while earning honors as SBI MLS Team of the Month.

After settling for a 1-1 draw with D.C. United to start the month, TFC rattled off four straight wins starting with a 4-1 beating of the Portland Timbers. TFC proceeded to thump the Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union, 3-1 and 3-0, respectively, before firing three more goals in a win over the rival Montreal Impact.

In total, TFC fired a whopping 14 goals in five games, earning SBI MLS Team of the Month honors over the likes of the Seattle Sounders and New York City FC.

