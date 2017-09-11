SBI Question of the Day: Which recent snub would help the USMNT the most in October?

Throughout September’s qualifiers, it was quite clear that the U.S. was struggling in several facets of the game. The defense was poor while making several individual mistakes leading to chances and goals. The midfield was disjointed, failing to maintain valuable forward-thinking possession. The forwards were fairly anonymous, save for Bobby Wood’s late goal to save a point in Honduras.
Each unit will need to step up, and each unit could potentially see new faces added to the mix.
The defense is likely the most concerning, especially given the recent injury issues. John Brooks is set to miss out again while Geoff Cameron’s status is up in the air. DeAndre Yedlin returns, but it became very clear during September’s matches that fullback help is needed. Timmy Chandler has done well in Germany, even if his USMNT record is less than stellar, while Greg Garza and Justin Morrow have shined in MLS play.
In the midfield, someone like Danny Williams or Sacha Kljestan could add to the group, bringing their different styles to play. Williams could be that dominant defensive midfield option, even if his longterm absence could be a detriment. Meanwhile, Kljestan could provide a spark as a pure No. 10 if the U.S. is looking to break down a defense late.
Up top, Gyasi Zardes is starting to find form with the LA Galaxy and could provide help at left midfield if Fabian Johnson is moved back to left back. Meanwhile, Dom Dwyer is someone that could provide a more energetic presence at striker, especially if Jordan Morris is out long-term.
With that in mind, which recently snubbed player do you see as someone who can make a difference and why? Vote in the poll below and state your reasoning in the comment section:
Bruce J rarely ever post anymore and I hope you read this. You looked like an absolute fool these last two matches. Beasely? Morris? Zusi? The fix is quite simple, FJ leftback, Chandler right, Williams in, Altidore bench. don’t make it more difficult than it has to be
Williams showed well in a few appearances..
Nothing spectacular but able to hold down the position..
He is nowhere near as physical as Jones.. Neither was he as agressive..
Didnt really hit a clean pass but his skillset was good enough for the team at that time..
As for the others
Not one of those guys accept maybe an in form Zardes (who is a fantastic contributor for the US) or Chandler even warrants a mention in a crucial qualifier..
2018 should be very interesting as guys like Mckinnie, Hyndman, Wright and many others make a case for themselves..
World Cup squad selection is always a tough venture..
It stands to reason that Arena will listen to a resource the tells him that some of these guys can actually play
One would hope
Williams was horrible in one of his most recent matches for USMNT. That being said, he can’t be any worse than Acosta Bradley Dax, Bedoya and whoever else you can toss out there. Honestly, Jermaine Jones has played decent the last few matches for Galaxy…why isn’t he on the list?
A CM partner for bradley is still our most pressing need. Acosta hasn’t grabbed his opportunity yet. Mccarty doesn’t seem to be the ‘new’ Beckerman. Hyndmann and Mckennie will have to wait unti after qualis to be considered.
Kljestan and Williams make sense to get an opportunity in the revolving door. If we can’t get someone to make it work we really need to consider changing formation to give more of a midfield presense. Our best performances of recent memory came when we played Bradley, Jones and Bedoya in the Copa America 2 years ago. I wouldn’t be opposed to another 3 man central midfield look.
maybe something like this for midfield/striker:
Nagbe———————Wood——————–Pulisic
—————Acosta——————-Bradley————-
—————————–Williams————————–
Kljestan should be in the discussion and honestly you can play any of them as #8s or #6s with the exception of Kljestan. if he plays, you have him as a #8.
voted for Chandler given the desperation there. but I do think Williams should be brought in over a guy like Dax. Totally agree Kljestan could be very useful to this team in October. he is playing well and has a chemistry with Bradley you can’t beat given their long history.
Greg Garza is another good shout. Zusi and Beasley were risky bets with no thought for the future of the team. be done with that. LB should be Villafana, Morrow, and Garza w/ FJ as a potential option. RB should be Yedlin, Chandler, and Lichaj.
Pulisic and Nagbe need to play better in the attack, but in terms of changes what they need are midfield ballwinners and people in the back with footspeed to stay with their men. It was literally worse than 2006 when he ran Lewis out as a wingback alongside a 33 year old Pope and the uncoordinated Gooch.
Are you seriously telling me that we can’t find anyone better than Omar/Villafana/Ream/Zusi/etc…..I think we wasted the summer going in the same old circles and giving up goals to crap teams and we at the staff level don’t have a clue what Plan C is. Some of it is the YNTs having crap defenses too but that’s not everything. We’ve gotten stubborn and just rotated through the shallow end of the player pool.
Personally I’d like to see some players like Jones, Parker, Glad, Evans, Carter-Vickers, Chandler, FJ, O’Neill, and Orozco considered. People with footspeed and some defensive bite. Recent selections have gotten too slow and too cute.
I don’t know what happened but Arena’s initial selections played tough team defense and scored “enough.” At some point this started wandering back towards a soft Klinsmann technical team. Arena needs to get back out there with 11 people who are athletic and will play defense.
Lee Ngyuen
Kellyn Rowe is my other. He had a really impressive Gold Cup run, showing skill and a penchant for putting stats to his name. Laugh all you want, but he was the biggest x-factor in the tournament, with Pulisic gone, and Nagbe more of a circulatory player in possession.
I get why Arriola is favored off the bench. He runs a ton, gets back on defense and attack, is proficient enough at dribbling. However, he hasn’t learned how to turn all that into assists, as his service remains poor on the flank.
Rowe is my pick. The others weren’t even really snubbed, maybe Garza.
