SBI Question of the Day: Which recent snub would help the USMNT the most in October?

Throughout September’s qualifiers, it was quite clear that the U.S. was struggling in several facets of the game. The defense was poor while making several individual mistakes leading to chances and goals. The midfield was disjointed, failing to maintain valuable forward-thinking possession. The forwards were fairly anonymous, save for Bobby Wood’s late goal to save a point in Honduras.

Each unit will need to step up, and each unit could potentially see new faces added to the mix.

The defense is likely the most concerning, especially given the recent injury issues. John Brooks is set to miss out again while Geoff Cameron’s status is up in the air. DeAndre Yedlin returns, but it became very clear during September’s matches that fullback help is needed. Timmy Chandler has done well in Germany, even if his USMNT record is less than stellar, while Greg Garza and Justin Morrow have shined in MLS play.

In the midfield, someone like Danny Williams or Sacha Kljestan could add to the group, bringing their different styles to play. Williams could be that dominant defensive midfield option, even if his longterm absence could be a detriment. Meanwhile, Kljestan could provide a spark as a pure No. 10 if the U.S. is looking to break down a defense late.

Up top, Gyasi Zardes is starting to find form with the LA Galaxy and could provide help at left midfield if Fabian Johnson is moved back to left back. Meanwhile, Dom Dwyer is someone that could provide a more energetic presence at striker, especially if Jordan Morris is out long-term.

