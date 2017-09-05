SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Bobby Wood

For 84 or so minutes, the U.S. Men’s National Team wasn’t very good. There’s no need to mince words or anything like that. Honduras was the better team for virtually the entire match.

But sometimes, an individual player and an individual moment can make a difference, and Bobby Wood did just that on Tuesday.

Wood scored the equalizing goal in Tuesday night’s match, sealing a hard-fought and likely undeserved point against Honduras. The goal put the USMNT on a decent track when it comes to World Cup qualifying while it also sealed Wood’s honor as SBI USMNT Man of the Match.

The Hamburg forward was introduced as a second half substitute, and he made all the difference in the 84th minute. After Kellyn Acosta’s free kick struck the bar, the ball bounced around the box after behind headed in by Matt Besler. Jordan Morris flicked a header towards Wood, who took a touch before firing in what proved to be the game’s pivotal moment.

Wood’s effort earned him Man of the Match honors, beating out Morris and Christian Pulisic for Tuesday’s honors.

What did you think of Wood’s performance? Who was your Man of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.