Sebastian Lletget returns to training after six-month absence

The LA Galaxy received some good news on Tuesday, as Sebastian Lletget returned to training.

The midfielder stepped onto a field for the first time after sustaining a fracture in his foot earlier this year. The injury, which required surgery, occurred just minutes after he scored his first international goal in only his third appearance for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

👀 wait a minute…. 👀 👀 That's @SLletget! He was back out on the pitch today: https://t.co/rWbJWHto2r pic.twitter.com/wHXig5sMFP — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 12, 2017

The injury kept him off the pitch for six months, meaning that he only featured three times for the Galaxy this season, all in March.

It is currently unclear whether or not Lletget will be healthy enough to feature in any of the Galaxy’s remaining seven regular season matches as they attempt to make a miracle push towards playoffs. Regardless, the news certainly comes as a positive to the five-time MLS Cup champions, who have struggled with injuries throughout the season and currently sit ninth in the Western Conference.