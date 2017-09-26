Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

Tuesday is a Champions League day, and two of the world’s powers collide in Germany in the day’s big game.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund host Real Madrid in the premier European game of the day. It’s one of several intriguing matches on a busy Tuesday that includes Liverpool’s trip to Spartak Moscow, Monaco’s match against Porto and Manchester City’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

In the evening, Liga MX takes centerstage as the league returns to play after several postponements due to the recent earthquake.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action (Today’s TV schedule below):

UEFA Champions League

2:45 p.m. – FS1, ESPN Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Sevilla vs. Maribor

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – APOEL Nicosia vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3, Facebook – Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Napoli vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – AS Monaco vs. FC Porto

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig

Liga MX

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPNews – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Lobos BUAP

10:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPNews – Veracruz vs. Morelia