Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

Wednesday has plenty of soccer from the afternoon to the evening, as the UEFA Champions League, MLS, and Liga MX will be in session.

Another slate of Champions League matches is on the schedule, with European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich battling in a highly anticipated group stage encounter. Another big matchup of the afternoon will have Atletico Madrid hosting reigning Premier League champions Chelsea.

Later in the day, MLS is set to have a busy midweek, with eight matches on the schedule. An in form Atlanta United are set to host another match at their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, taking on the Philadelphia Union in one of the night’s first matches. Later comes another edition of the Cascadia rivalry, featuring the Seattle Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps, currently top of the Western Conference.

Liga MX will also be busy, with Omar Gonzalez’s Pachuca taking on Cruz Azul, with four other matches also set to play.

Here’s a full look at the schedule:

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – FK Qarabag vs. AS Roma

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Sporting CP vs. Barcelona

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Anderlecht vs. Celtic

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3, Facebook – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN Deportes – Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Juventus vs. Olympiakos

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – FC Basel vs. Benfica

MLS

7 p.m. – MLS Live – Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m – MLS Live – Montreal Impact vs. New York City FC

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

8 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Colroado Rapids

8:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy

10:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. – MLS Live – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire

LIGA MX

12:15 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPNews – Club Tijuana vs. Tigres UANL

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPNews – Leon vs. Club America

10 p.m. – Galavision – Toluca vs. Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPNews – Necaxa vs. Querétaro

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPNews – Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul