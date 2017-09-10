Sporting KC holds on for road tie with Crew

Sporting KC had been struggling on the road heading into Sunday’s clash with the Columbus Crew and, even after a midweek defeat, the Western Conference contender was able to hold on to a point.

After falling to NYCFC on Wednesday evening, Sporting KC bounced back to earn a point from a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew. The tie keeps Sporting KC in fourth out West while the Crew sit in the very same place in the Eastern Conference.

Just 19 minutes in, Sporting KC opened the scoring the Christian Lobato, who fired his first career MLS goal. Lobato took advantage of a whiffed bicycle clearance from defender Jonathan Mensah, leaving the Sporting KC winger one-on-one for the simple finish.

Moments before halftime, the Crew pulled themselves level through Ola Kamara, who fired home a Pedro Santos corner kick so seal a point.

Both goalkeepers made huge saves throughout with Zack Steffen stopping three shots to Tim Melia’s four. Steffen bailed out the Crew backline following a miscue shortly before Kamara’s goal while Melia made several stops to keep Kamara and Federico Higuain at bay.

Following the draw, the Crew look ahead to Saturday’s visit to the Vancouver Whitecaps while Sporting KC kickstart a home stand against the New England Revolution that same day.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Tim Melia continues to thrive for Sporting KC, and he made several big saves to help them snag a tough road point.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Heading into halftime down a goal will surely change your mindset, but Ola Kamara’s rocket header in first half stoppage time brought the Crew back while restoring some confidence.

MATCH TO FORGET

Once again, a Jonathan Mensah blunder came back to bite the Crew, adding another to the list of mistakes made by the much-maligned defender.