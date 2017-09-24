Sunday European Rewind: Fiorentina draws Atalanta,  Brighton edges Newcastle, and more



In the must-watch match of Sunday’s European action, Fiorentina was held at home by Atalanta in a 1-1 draw. A late equalizer by Remo Frueler earned the visitors a point in Florence. Frueler’s right-footed equalizer in the 94th-minute canceled out Federico Chiesa’s opener that came in the 12th-minute. Atalanta stay in ninth place while Fiorentina dropped to 12th.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Brighton defeated Newcastle while Bayer Leverkusen cruised past Hamburg. St. Etienne was held at home by Rennes, while Lazio snatched three points on the road.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

In the lone EPL match of the day, Brighton edged Newcastle United 1-0 at the Amex Stadium. A winner from Tomer Hemed in the 51st-minute was all the hosts needed to claim three points. The Israelian international finished nicely from a set piece situation inside of the box. Brighton keeper Matthew Ryan made five saves in the clean sheet. Newcastle drop to ninth with the loss while Brighton jump to 13th.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – Newcastle United 0

Arsenal hosts West Bromwich Albion on Monday in the final fixture of Matchday #6.

SPANISH LA LIGA

Espanyol extended their unbeaten run to three matches, defeating Deportivo 4-1 at home. Gerard Moreno netted a brace in the win, which saw the hosts score two goals in each half. Leo Baptistao opened the scoring in the fifth-minute, heading home Victor Sanchez’s cross. An own goal by Alejandro Arribas doubled the hosts lead heading into halftime. Celso Borges pulled one back for Deportivo in the 53rd-minute, slotting home his first goal of the season. Moreno’s first goal came in the 72nd-minute from the penalty spot, before doubling his tally in stoppage time. Espanyol sit in 11th, while Deportivo are in 18th.

Leganes snapped a three match winless run on Sunday, defeating Las Palmas 2-0. Following a scoreless first half, Leganes took the lead in the 47th-minute as Claudio Beauvue slotted home the opener. Javier Eraso stamped the final score in stoppage time with a right-footed effort. Las Palmas have lost their last two matches, while Leganes earned their first win since Aug. 27th.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Espanyol 4 – Deportivo 1

Getafe 4 – Villarreal 0

Las Palmas 0 – Leganes 2

Eibar 0 – Celta Vigo 4

Real Sociedad 2 – Valencia 3

Real Betis hosts Levante on Monday in the final fixture of Matchday #6.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Hannover and Koln shared the points in a scoreless draw at the HDI Arena on Sunday. The sides combined for only two shots on goal, with the hosts holding much of the possession. Salif Sane struck the bar in the 31st-minute from a header, which was the closest either side came to finding the back of the net. Niclas Fullkrug also struck the bar in the first-half, from a long-range effort. Yuysa Osako had the best chance for Koln in the 63rd-minute. Sane’s long-range effort was the only save Timo Norn had to make. Hannover remain in fourth, while Koln are bottom and winless.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Bundesliga results:

Hannover 0 – FC Koln 0

Bayer Leverkusen 3 – Hamburg 0

ITALIAN SERIE A

Lazio bounced back from a midweek drubbing against Napoli, by defeating Hellas Verona 3-0 on the road. Ciro Immobile continued his fine form with a brace, while Adam Marusic also got on the scoresheet. Immobile’s opener came in the 24th-minute from the penalty spot after Marusic drew a foul. The Italian’s second goal came in the 40th-minute from a strong finish. Marusic capped the final score on the hour mark, slotting home Immobile’s assist. Hellas drop to 19th and remain winless, while Lazio are in fourth for now.

Inter Milan remained unbeaten this season, defeating nine-men Genoa 1-0 at home. It looked like the visitors would leave Milan with a point, but Danilo D’Ambrosio had other ideas, heading home a winner in the 87th-minute. Stephane Omeonga was sent off in stoppage time after a foul on Eder. Frustration continued as Adel Taarabt was also sent off for a vicious foul. Inter jump to third, while Genoa remain winless in 18th.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Serie A results:

Sampdoria 2 – AC Milan 0

Cagliari 0 – Chievo Verona 2

Crotone 2 – Benevento 0

Hellas Verona 0 – Lazio 3

Inter Milan 1 – Genoa 0

Sassuolo 0 – Bologna 1

Fiorentina 1 – Atalanta 1

FRENCH LIGUE 1

St. Etienne snatched a point at home on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with Rennes. A penalty kick goal from Jonathan Bamba in the 70th-minute earned the hosts a share of the points in a four-goal thriller. Benjamin Bourigeaud opened the scoring for Rennes from a right-footed blast in the 41st-minute. Gabriel Silva equalized for St. Etienne in first-half stoppage time as he finished Loic Perrin’s assist. Wahbi Khazri’s right-footed penalty put Rennes back in front in the 53rd-minute before Bamba pegged the visitors back. Silva was sent off in the 94th-minute after a bad foul on Morgan Amalfitano. St. Etienne drop to fourth, while Rennes are 15th.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

St. Etienne 2 – Rennes 2

Strasbourg 1 – Nantes 2

Marseille 2 – Toulouse 0