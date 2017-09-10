Sunday European Rewind: Lazio defeats AC Milan, Newcastle edges Swansea, and more

The mouth-watering European fixture on Sunday came from Rome as Lazio rolled past AC Milan 4-1. Ciro Immobile’s hat-trick propelled the hosts to their second league victory of the new season. The Italian opened the scoring at the 38th-minute mark, scoring from the penalty spot. Immobile extended the lead five minutes later with a right-footed effort. Immobile capped his hat trick after 48 minutes, finishing Marco Parolo’s assist to the center of the goal. Luis Alberto added an insurance goal a minute later, getting on the end of Immobile’s assist. Riccardo Montolivo netted a lone consolation for AC Milan before the hour mark, but the final score stood at 4-1. AC Milan suffer their first loss of the new season.

Elsewhere in Europe, Napoli rolled to a road win against Bologna, while Inter defeated Spal. Burnley used an early goal to defeat Crystal Palace, while Newcastle edged Swansea. Villarreal defeated Real Betis in Spain, while Schalke defeated Stuttgart in Germany.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European results:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

For the second consecutive match, Chris Wood played the hero for Burnley FC. The New Zealand striker scored the match winner in his side’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday. Wood’s right-footed effort from long-range gave Sean Dyche’s team a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Palace had five shots on goal, but couldn’t beat Tom Heaton or Nick Pope. Palace remain winless this season, while Burnley have won two of their opening four matches.

Newcastle United made it back-to-back league victories, defeating Swansea City 1-0 on Sunday. Jamaal Lascelles’ 76th-minute header proved to be the winner for Rafa Benitez’s side. The English defender headed home Matt Ritchie’s cross to the high center of the goal from a Newcastle corner. Rob Elliot made four saves in the clean sheet for the visitors. Swansea loses for the second time this season.

Burnley 1 – Crystal Palace 0

Swansea City 0 – Newcastle United 1

West Ham United hosts Huddersfield Town on Monday in the final match of the round.

SPANISH LA LIGA

Villarreal used a trio of goals to come back for a 3-1 win against Real Betis on Sunday. Carlos Bacca’s 32nd-minute goal canceled out Sergio Leon’s opener for Betis. Samu Castillejo’s left-footed strike from long-range put Villarreal ahead after the hour mark. Enes Unal’s right-footed finish capped the final score at 3-1 for the hosts. Betis lose for the second time this season, while Villarreal earned their first victory of the new campaign.

Athletic Bilbao remained unbeaten in the new La Liga season, defeating Girona 2-0. Aritz Adruiz’s 53rd-minute goal capped the perfect day for the hosts who extended their lead prior to the hour mark. Iker Muniain scored the opener after 25 minutes, finshing Inaki Williams’ assist. Williams finished with two assists on the afternoon. Iago Herrerin made seven saves in the home clean sheet. Girona slumped to their first defeat of the season.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Deportivo 2 – Real Sociedad 4

Athletic Bilbao 2 – Girona 0

Celta Vigo 1 – Alaves 0

Villarreal 3 – Real Betis 1

Malaga hosts Las Palmas in the final match of the round on Monday.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Schalke used goals from three different players on Sunday to defeat Stuttgart 3-1 at home. Nabil Bentaleb’s fourth-minute penalty kick goal opened the scoring for the hosts. Chadrac Akolo leveled the score at 1-1 for Stuttgart just before halftime. Naldo’s 47th-minute header put Schalke back in front before Guido Burgstaller extended the lead a minute later. Burgstaller finished off Amine Harit’s through ball assist to the center of the goal. Stuttgart suffer their second loss of the season, while Schalke earned their second victory.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Bundesliga results:

Hertha Berlin 1 – Werder Bremen 1

Schalke 3 – Stuttgart 1

ITALIAN SERIE A

Inter Milan remained unbeaten to start the new Serie A season, defeating Spal 2-0 at home. Mauro Icardi scored his fifth goal of the season, converting from the penalty spot after 27 minutes. Ivan Perisic put the final nail in the coffin after 87 minutes, rifling home a left-footed effort. Spal was held to one shot on goal, while Inter created seven. Spal suffer their first league defeat of the season.

Napoli also remained unbeaten to start the new season, rolling past Bologna 3-0. Despite being held in the opening half, Napoli got a breakthrough goal from Jose Callejon after 66 minutes. The Spaniard headed home Lorenzo Insigne’s cross to the bottom right corner. Dries Mertens extended the lead to 2-0 from a left-footed strike before Piotr Zielinski added a third from inside the box. Bologna were held to two shots on goal, losing for the first time this season.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Serie A results:

Inter Milan 2 – Spal 0

Atalanta 2 – Sassuolo 1

Cagliari 1 – Crotone 0

Hellas Verona 0 – Fiorentina 5

Udinese 1 – Genoa 0

Lazio 4 – AC Milan 1

Benevento 0 – Torino 1

Bologna 0 – Napoli 3

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Rennes pulled the shock of the round in France, defeating Marseille 3-1 away from home. Wahbi Khazri’s second-minute opener gave Rennes a 1-0 lead early at the Velodrome. Benjamin Bourigeaud added to the lead eight minutes later, blasting home from outside of the box. Khazri came close to extending the lead after halftime, striking the left post with a left-footed shot. Joris Gnagnon’s right-footed effort after 70 minutes made it 3-0. Morgan Sanson pulled a consolation goal back for Marseille at 87 minutes, but that was the last bit of action. Marseille lose their second straight match, while Rennes earn their first win.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

Saint-Etienne 1 – Angers 1

Lyon 2 – Guingamp 1

Marseille 1 – Rennes 3