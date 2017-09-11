The Best of MLS Week 27: Jozy Altidore, Yordy Reyna, and more

A U.S. Men’s National Team staple had himself a big game in Toronto, leading his team to clinch an MLS Cup Playoff spot for the third year in a row.

Meanwhile, a rookie right back tallied a pair of assists in another solid performance and also helped set up our Goal of the Week.

Here’s a look at all the best from Week 27 of MLS:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jozy Altidore was the standout for Toronto FC as they became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in 2017. The Supporters Shield favorites benefited from a pair of goals from their USMNT striker. His first came just after half time when he snuck a Sebastian Giovinco through ball underneath Andrew Tarbell and inside the far post. His second was a thumping header from the top of the six yard box that left the keeper helpless.

Altidore beat out Lee Nguyen and Hector Villalba for this week’s honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Portland Timbers travelled across the continent and did what many teams haven’t been able to do this year: beat New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. Diego Valeri’s goal just before half time was enough for the visitors, who could have had more if it weren’t for a stellar performance from NYCFC keeper Sean Johnson.

The Timbers have been on fire right now. They have but one loss since July 23, which came against the undisputed top team in MLS, Toronto FC, on the road. They sit atop the Western Conference with 44 points, one ahead of Seattle Sounders.

The Timbers topped Atlanta United and Toronto FC for SBI MLS Team of the Week honors.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Vancouver Whitecaps right back Jake Nerwinski had himself a stellar night at BC Place. He assisted on Cristian Techera’s opening goal just before the half hour mark and helped set up Yordy Reyna’s fantastic diving header, which gave the Caps the lead midway through the second half.

Nerwinski has started 12 games for Vancouver this year, all at right back or right wing back. The UConn product has a pair of assists on the MLS season and had a goal in CONCACAF Champions League play back in the spring.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

Speaking of the Whitecaps, that Yordy Reyna diving header against Real Salt Lake wins our Goal of the Week award.