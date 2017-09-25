The Best of MLS Week 29: Patrick Mullins, Julian Gressel, and more

Fans were blessed with plenty of entertainment in a memorable week for MLS.

A four goal game, the end of a pair of long unbeaten runs and a thunderous goal from distance highlighted a fantastic week of action.

Here’s a recap of the best momentf of MLS Week 29:

Player of the Week

It’s hard to argue with a player who slams home four goals in one game, so that’s why D.C. United’s Patrick Mullins gets this week’s honors. The time forward scored his first four goals of the season in a span of about 31 minutes against San Jose on Saturday night as D.C. bagged a rare blowout win.

Team of the Week

Real Salt Lake gave their playoff resume a large boost with a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders at home on Saturday night. The Sounders entered the game on a 15-match unbeaten run, but ran into an RSL squad fighting for their playoff lives. RSL scored a pair of goals in the second half to lift them into fifth place in the West and send Seattle’s loss-free streak to the dustbin of history.

Rookie of the Week

Atlanta United’s Julian Gressel was thrust into action early on in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Montreal Impact. He came on for an injured Miguel Almiron in the `17th minute and proceeded to have himself a strong game. The highlight of his night was assisting on Leff Larentowicz’s 73rd minute goal that solidified another clean sheet victory at Atlanta’s new venue.

Goal of the Week

Marco Donadel smacked home this long range blast from distance to give Montreal a commanding 2-0 lead over Toronto FC as they forced the league leaders to put their Supporters Shield plans on hold for another week.

