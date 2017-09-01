This Weekend's Soccer on TV

World Cup Qualifying takes center stage as every confederation still has spots up for grabs. Of course, here in the U.S., all eyes will be on the U.S. Men’s National team when they take on Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in a match that can be seen on ESPN.

The overseas highlight match of the weekend goes down Saturday afternoon in Madrid as Italy and Spain square off with first place in their group on the line. Catch all that action on Fox Sports 2.

The other two CONCACAF matches will also be televised. Trinidad and Tobago takes on Honduras at 8:00 p,m. on beIN Sports and Mexico plays Panama at 9:30 p.m. on FS2.

The American leagues don’t pause for the international window, which means there’s plenty of domestic soccer to stream on Saturday. MLS has four games to check out with FC Dallas hosting New York Red Bulls available in Spanish on UniMas and Univision Deportes.

There are four NASL matches this weekend with Indy Eleven hosting San Francisco Deltas on beIN Sports.

YouTube is the place to be for all the USL action. Ten matches come your way on Saturday and another three are available on Sunday. If you pick one to check out, Real Monarchs SLC and San Antonio FC face off with first place in the Western Conference at stake.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend:

Friday

World cup qualifying

12:00 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Kazakhstan vs. Montenegro

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – Czech Republic vs. Germany

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Denmark vs. Poland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Malta vs. England

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Norway vs. Azerbaijan

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Romani vs. Armenia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Slovakia vs. Slovenia

6:55 p.m. – ESPN – United States vs. Costa Rica

8:00 p.m. – beIN Sports – Trinidad and Tobago vs. Honduras

9:30 p.m. – FS2 – Mexico vs. Panama

Saturday

WORLD CUP QUALIFYIng

9:00 a.m. – beIN Sports – Zambia vs. Algeria

12:00 p.m. – FS2 – Georgia vs. Ireland

12:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – Albania vs. Liechtenstein

12:00 p,m. – ESPN Deportes – Finland vs. Iceland

12:00 p,m. – beIN Sports – Gabon vs. Ivory Coast

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Wales vs. Austria

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Spain vs. Italy

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Ukraine vs. Turkey

MLS

7:00 p.m, – MLS Live – Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire

7:00 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC

9:00 p.m. – UniMas, Univision Deportes – FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls

11:00 p.m. – MLS Live- LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids

NASL

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Indy Eleven vs. San Francisco Deltas

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Miami FC vs. Puerto Rico FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – North Carolina FC vs. FC Edmonton

USL

4:00 p.m. – YouTube – FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

4:00 p.m. – YouTube – New York Red Bulls II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

5:00 p.m. – YouTube – Louisville City vs. Charleston Battery

7:00 p.m. – YouTube – Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Toronto FC II vs. Rochester Rhinos

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Swope Park Rangers vs. OKC Energy

9:00 p.m. – YouTube – Real Monarchs SLC vs. San Antonio FC

10:00 p.m. – YouTube – Orange County SC vs. Reno 1868 FC

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Sacramento Republic vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Phoenix Rising vs. Seattle Sounders 2

NWSL

7:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Orlando Pride vs. Boston Breakers

English League 1

7:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Bradford City vs. Bristol Rovers

10:00 a.m. – ESPN3 – Doncaster Rovers vs. Peterborough United

Sunday

World Cup Qualifying

12:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – Belarus vs. Sweden

12:00 p.m. – ESPN2 – Netherlands vs. Bulgaria

12:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – Faroe Islands vs. Andorra

12:00 p.m. – FS2 – Estonia vs. Cyprus

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Hungary vs. Portugal

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Latvia vs. Switzerland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Greece vs. Belgium

NASL

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – New York Cosmos vs. Jacksonville Armada

USL

2:00 p.m. – YouTube – Ottawa Fury vs. Saint Louis FC

5:00 p.m. – YouTube – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

9:30 p.m. – YouTube – LA Galaxy II vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

English League 1

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Portsmouth vs. Rotherham United