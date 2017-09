This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Chelsea has watched Arsenal lift silverware the past two times the London rivals have squared off, but a win over the Gunners on Sunday could offer some revenge along with a chance to stay near the top of the English Premier League standings.

Arsenal travels to Stamford Bridge to face the Blues for the first time since beating Chelsea in the Community Shield in penalty kicks. A rematch of last spring’s FA Cup final — also won by the Gunners — Sunday’s London Derby is key for Arsenal, which is looking to climb back into the top half of the standings after a slow start to the season.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain’s high-powered attack faces its first real test to date against a strong Lyon side that has also started the season well in Ligue 1.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV and streaming online this weekend:

FRIDAY

english Premier league

3 p.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

LA Liga

3 p.m. – beIN en Espanol – Eibar vs. Leganes

GErman Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hannover 96 vs. Hamburg SV

Liga MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Tigres UANL

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Club America

Women’s INTERNATIONAL friendly

3 p.m. – FS1 – Denmark vs. Netherlands

10 p.m. – ESPN2 – United States vs. New Zealand

usl

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Louisville City vs. Bethlehem Steel

SATURDAY

english premier league

7:30 am – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Watford vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs. Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Stoke City

10 a,m. – NBC Universo – West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City

La liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs. Valencia

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs. Barcelona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Deportivo La Coruna

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atletico Madrid vs. Malaga

Germand bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. Mainz

9:30 a.m. – Univision Deportes – Werder Bremen vs. Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Inter Milan

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fiorentina vs. Bologna

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Roma vs. Hellas Verona

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Strasbourg

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Lille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. Montpellier

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Monterrey vs. Atlas

8:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Leon vs. Pachuca

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Puebla

10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM

english league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Hull City vs. Sunderland

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Barnsley vs. Aston Villa

mls

4 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC

7 p.m. – MLS Live – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Montreal Impact vs. Minnesota United

8 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders

8:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United

8:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution

9 p.m. – MLS Live – Colorado Rapids vs. New York City FC

9:30 p.m – MLS Live – Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

10:30 p.m. – MLS Live – LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC

10: 30 p.m – MLS Live – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo

nasl

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Miami FC vs. San Francisco Deltas

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – North Carolina FC vs. Puerto Rico FC

usl

7 p.m. – YouTube – Charleston Battery vs. Richmond Kickers

7 p.m. – YouTube – Charlotte Independence vs. Ottawa Fury FC

7 p.m. – YouTube – FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls II

7 p.m. – YouTube – Harrisburg City Islanders vs. Toronto FC II

7 p.m. – YouTube – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Rochester Rhinos

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Rio Grande Valley vs. Reno 1868 FC

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Saint Louis FC vs. Orlando City B

10 p.m. – YouTube – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Phoenix Rising vs. Real Monarchs SLC

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Sacramento Republic vs. LA Galaxy II

SUNDAY

English premier league

8:30 a.m. – CNBC – Chelsea vs. Arsenal

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Everton

mls

1 p.m. – ESPN – New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alaves vs. Villarreal

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Athletic Bilbao

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid

german bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. SC Freiburg

12:00 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln

Serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Sassuolo vs. Juventus

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – AC Milan vs. Udinese

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Sampdoria

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. Benevento

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Cagliari

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. Atalanta

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Lazio

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Olympique Marseille

11 a.m.- beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Metz

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Nice

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Queretaro

7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Lobos BUAP

nasl

4 p.m. – ESPN3 – FC Edmonton vs. Indy Eleven

5 p.m. – ESPN3 – New York Cosmos vs. Jacksonville Armada

usl

5 p.m. – YouTube – Swope Park Rangers vs. San Antonio FC

6 p.m. – YouTube – OKC Energy vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

7 p.m. – YouTube – Vancouver Whitecaps 2 vs. Orange County SC