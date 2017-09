This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Italian champions put their pefect record up to the test against a local rival this week.

Juventus has taken 15 points from their opening five games of the Serie A season and they will welcome local rivals Torino into Juventus Stadium on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, in Germany, leader Borussia Dortmund hosts Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich will play Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena.

In Spain, Real Madrid tries to get back to their winning ways on the road at Alaves and Barcelona heads to Girona.

Here is the full rundown of soccer on television and streaming to your phone, tablet, or computer this weekend:

FRIDAY

GERMAN Bundesliga

2:30 p.m.- FS2 – Bayern Munich vs. VfL Wolfsburg

ligue 1

1p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Angers

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lille vs. AS Monaco

portuguese primera liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Portimonense

usl

9 p.m. – YouTube – Real Monarchs SLC vs. Orange County SC

SATURDAY

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – CNBC – Stoke City vs. Chelsea

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Manchester United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. Watford

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Leicester City vs. Liverpool

mls

3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – New York City FC vs. Houston Dynamo

5 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC

7 p.m. – MLS Live – D.C. United vs. San Jose Earthquakes

7 p.m. – MLS Live – Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Columbus Crew SC vs. New York Red Bulls

8 p.m. – MLS Live – Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas

9:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders

10 p.m. – MLS Live – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Colorado Rapids

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Sevilla

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Alaves vs. Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Malaga vs. Athletic Bilbao

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs. Barcelona

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – TSG Hoffeneheim vs. Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Werder Bremen vs. SC Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsbiurg

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Roma vs. Udinese

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Napoli

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Juventus vs. Torino

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Montpellier vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Guingamp

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. SC Amiens

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Dijon

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Troyes

portuguese primera liga

11 a.m. – GolTV – Estoril vs. Chaves

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Moreirense vs. Sporting CP

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Pacos de Ferreira

nasl

7 p.m. – beIN – New York Cosmos vs. North Carolina FC

8 p.m. – Twitter – San Francisco Deltas v. FC Edmonton

usl

7 p.m. – YouTube – Richmond Kickers vs. Rochester Rhinos

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Orlando City B vs. Charleston Battery

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. – YouTube – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Swope Park Rangers

8 p.m. – YouTube – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. LA Galaxy II

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Saint Louis FC vs. FC Cincinnati

10 p.m. – YouTube – Reno 1868 FC vs. Portland Timbers 2

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Sacramento Republic vs. OKC Energy FC

SUNDAY

english premier league

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United

mls

2 p.m. – ESPN – Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy

5 pm. – MLS Live – Atlanta United vs. Montreal Impact

8 p.m. – FS1 – Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Espanyol vs. Deportivo La Coruna

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol — Eibar vs. Celta Vigo

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Las Palmas vs. Leganes

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Valencia

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hannover 96 vs. FC Koln

12 p.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hamburg SV

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. AC Milan

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Genoa

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Chievo Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Benevento

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. Lazio

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Bologna

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – St. Etienne vs. Stade Rennes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Nanes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Toulouse

portuguese primera liga

1 p.m. – GolTV – Tondela vs. Sporting Braga

nasl

4 p.m. – ESPN3 – Jacksonville Armada vs. Miami FC

usl

2 p.m. – YouTube – Ottawa Fury vs. Louisville City

3 p.m. – YouTube – Bethlehem Steel vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

6 p.m. – YouTube – Vancouver Whitecaps 2 vs. Phoenix Rising FC