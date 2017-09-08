The international break is over, which means its time for a return to club soccer all over your television, computer, and phone screens this weekend.
The headliner takes place in England, where Manchester City will play host to Liverpool on Saturday in a clash of Premier League giants. Both teams are on seven points after unbeaten starts to the new campaign, and each know a loss could drop them even further behind red-hot Manchester United.
In Spain, Barcelona will look to avoid its traditional post-international break slip-up when the La Liga giants take on Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday. Lionel Messi will look to shake off the disappointment of Argentina’s World Cup qualifying campaign to lead Barcelona to its third straight win to start the season.
In Italy, AC Milan will look to keep its perfect start to the season going with a win on the road against Lazio on Sunday. Milan’s revamped side has the look of a title contender, but the Romans have also started well and won’t be easy to push around.
Here is a look at this weekend’s soccer on TV, and online:
FRIDAY
GERMAN Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hamburg SV vs. RB Leipzig
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Bordeaux
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Metz vs. Paris Saint-Germain
PORTUGUESE PRIMEIRA LIGA
2 p.m. – GolTV – Feirense vs. Sporting CP
4 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Portimonense
Liga MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Cruz Azul
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Tigres UANL
English league Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Derby County vs. Hull City
SATURDAY
ENGLISH Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Liverpool
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBCSN- Everton vs. Tottenham
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Stoke City vs. Manchester United
GERMAN Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Mainz vs. Bayer Leverkusen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports Plus – Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs. Cologne
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Wolfsburg vs. Hannover 96
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich
La Liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Levante
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanyol – Sevilla vs. Eibar
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Espanyol
LIGUE 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Monaco
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Dijon
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpelier vs. Nantes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Amiens SC
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. Toulouse
PORTUGUESE PRIMEiRA LIGA
1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Marítimo vs. Rio Ave
3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Porto vs. Chaves
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Leon
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Monterrey vs. Necaxs
8:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Veracruz
ENglish league championship
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Bolton Wanderers vs. Middlesbrough
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest
MLS
3:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls
5 p.m. – MLS Live – Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
5:30 p.m. – MLS Live – New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers
7 p.m. – MLS Live – D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC
7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact
8 p.m. – MLS Live – Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union
8:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids
10 p.m. – MLS Live – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake
NASL
8:00 p.m. – Twitter – San Francisco Deltas vs. Miami FC
USL
6:05 p.m. – YouTube – Rochester Rhinos vs. Ottawa Fury
7 p.m. – YouTube – Charleston Battery vs. Charlotte Independence
7 p.m. – YouTube – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Louisville City FC
8 p.m. – YouTube – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Phoenix Rising
8 p.m. – YouTube – Toronto FC II vs. New York Red Bulls II
8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Rio Grande Valley FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC
8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Saint Louis FC vs. Harrisburg City Islanders
10 p.m. – YouTube – Orange County SC vs. Swope Park Rangers
10 p.m. – YouTube – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Real Monarchs SLC
10 p.m. – YouTube – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. Reno 1868 FC
10:30 p.m. – YouTube – LA Galaxy II vs. San Antonio FC
NWSL
3:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Kansas City vs. Red Stars
7:30 p.m. – NWSLsoccer.com – North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash
SUNDAY
ENGLISH Premier League
8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
11 a.m. – NBCSN – Swansea City vs. Newcastle United
La Liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Sociedad
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports En Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Girona
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports En Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Alaves
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports En Espanol – Villarreal vs. Real Betis
GERMAN Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hertha Berlin vs. Werder Bremern
12 p.m. – FS2 – Schalke 04 vs. VfB Stuttgart
Serie A
6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. SPAL
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Lazio vs. AC Milan
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Sassuolo
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Crotone
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Genoa
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina
Noon – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Torino
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Napoli
LIGUE 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Angers SCO
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lyon vs. Guingamp
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Marseille vs. Rennes
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Club Tijuana
7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Toluca
PORTUGUESE PRIMEiRA LIGA
1 p.m. – GolTV – Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Boavista
BRASILEIRAO
3 p.m. – GolTV – Santos vs. Corinthians
6 p.m. – GolTV – Botafogo vs. Flamengo
MLS
1 p.m. – ESPN – Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City
3:30 p.m. – FS1 – Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas
9 p.m. – FS1 – Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy
NASL
4 p.m. – ESPN3 – FC Edmonton vs. North Carolina FC
USL
6 p,m. – YouTube – OKC Energy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 2
NWSL
6 p.m. – NWSLsoccer.com – Boston Breakers vs. Portland Thorns
6 p.m. – NWSLsoccer.com – Sky Blue vs. Washington Spirit
Trying to keep tabs on the Greuther Furth game and Julian Green while I work. He’s been involved in most, if not all, of their best chances. Had a shot on goal early, maybe the only one they had. Drew two fouls in dangerous areas, one of them a yellow card. He’s getting double teamed by a midfielder almost every time he gets the ball. He’s not Pulisic when it comes to taking people on, but I can’t imagine there isn’t a place for him in the USMNT.
