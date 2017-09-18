This Week's Soccer on TV

Real Madrid gets their centerpiece back as Real Madrid faces Real Betis in a midweek La Liga clash. Cristiano Ronaldo will make his league debut on Wednesday evening after he missed the opening four games of the campaign thanks to him shoving a referee in the first leg of the Spanish Supercopa.

Elsewhere, Serie A also has a slate of midweek matches, as perfect Juventus hosts Fiorentina. The German Bundesliga is in action as well. with Christian Pulisic’s Borussia Dortmund travelling to face Bobby Wood and Hamburg SV.

Back home, the U.S. Women’s National Team host New Zealand for the second time this month in an international friendly.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV and streaming online this week:

Monday

La LIga

3 p.m. – beIN SPorts – Espanyol v. Celta Vigo

Portuguese primeira liga

2 p.m. – GolTV – Portimonense vs. Feirense

4 p.m. – GolTV – Chaves v. Moreirense

Tuesday

la liga

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Magala

4 p,m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Eibar

serie a

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Inter Milan

germand bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Schalke 04 vs. Bayern Munich

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen

english carabao cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Leicester City vs. Liverpool

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Burnley vs. Leeds United

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Reading vs. Swansea City

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Estudiantes vs. Nacional Asuncion

8:45 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Junior vs. Cerro Porteno

women’s international friendly

8 p.m. – FS1 – United States vs. New Zealand

Wednesday

MLS

7 pm. – ESPN2 – Atlanta United vs. LA Galaxy

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact

u.s. open cup final

9 p.m. – ESPN2 – Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls

La liga

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganes vs. Girona

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs, Real Betis

4 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs. Las Palmas

german bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – FC Koln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hertha Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Hamburg SV vs. Borussia Dortmund

2:30 p.m, – Fox Soccer Plus – Mainz vs. TSG Hoffenheim

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – SC Freiburg vs. Hannover 96

serie a

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Benevento vs. AS Roma

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Chievo Verona

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Juventus vs. Fiortentina

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lazio vs. Napoli

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Torino

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AC Milan vs. SPAL

english carabao cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Manchester United vs. Burton Albion

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City

copa libertadores

8:45 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Santos vs. Barcelona SC

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Gremio vs. Botafogo

copa sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Ponte Preta vs. SPort Recife

6:15 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Flamengo vs. Chapacoense

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Racing Club vs. Corinthians

copa mx

8:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Zacatepec

10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Leon vs. Queretaro

nasl

7:30 p.m., – beIN Sports – New York Cosmos vs. San Francisco Deltas

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Puerto Rico FC vs. FC Edmonton

usl

7 p.m. – YouTube – Charleston Battery vs. Charlotte Independence

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Louisville City vs. Rochester Rhinos

10 p.m. – YouTube – Reno 1868 vs. OKC Energy

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. Phoenix Rising

dutch cup

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Scheveningen vs. Ajax

swiss super league

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – St. Gallen vs. FC Basel

german 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Darmstadt 98

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Jahn Regensburg

Thursday

la liga

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Espanyol

3 p.m – beIN Sports Connect – Celta Vigo vs. Getafe

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs. Real Sociedad

copa libertadores

6:15 p.m. – FOX Deportes – River Plate vs. Wilstermann

8:45 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Lanus vs. San Lorenzo

copa sudamericana

6:15 p,m. – LDU Quito vs. Fluminense

german 2. bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Bochum

dutch cup

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – USV Hercules vs. Groningen

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SDC Putten vs. PSV Eindhoven

wafu nations cup

11 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Semi Final 1- Teams TBD

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Semi Final 2- Teams TBD