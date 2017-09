This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League is back for another week of continental action, highlighted by Real Madrid taking on Borussia Dortmund.

But that isn’t the only match between European giants. Paris Saint-Germain faces Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid faces Chelsea.

The Europa League rolls on as well with Arsenal taking on BATE Borisov leading the way.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV and streaming this week:

MONDAY

engligh premier league

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion

La liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Levante

TUESDAY

uefa champions league

2:45 p.m. – FS1, ESPN Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Sevilla vs. Maribor

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – APOEL Nicosia vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Napoli vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – AS Monaco vs. FC Porto

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig

liga mx

8:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Lobos BUAP

10:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Morelia

WEDNESDAY

uefa champions league

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – FK Qarabag vs. AS Roma

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Sporting CP vs. Barcelona

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Anderlecht vs. Celtic

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN Deportes – Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Juventus vs. Olympiakos

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – FC Basel vs. Benfica

MLS

7 p.m. – MLS Live – Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m – MLS Live – Montreal Impact vs. New York City FC

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

8 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Colroado Rapids

8:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy

10:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. – MLS Live – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire

liga mx

12:15 a.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Tigres UANL

8:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Leon vs. Club America

10 p.m. – Galavision – Toluca vs. Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Queretaro

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

THURSDAY

UEFA europa league

11 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Astana vs. Slavia Prague

1 p.m. – FS2 – BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal

1 p.m. – Fox Sports Networks – Ostersunds FK vs. Hertha Berlin

1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Real Sociedad

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – FC Koln vs. Crvena Zvezda

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – ESPN3 – Lazio vs. Zukte-Waregem

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Konyaspor vs. Vitoria Guimaraes

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Red Bull Salzburg vs. Olympique Marseille

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Viktoria Plzen vs. Hapoel Be’er

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FK Rosenberg vs. Vardar

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Nice vs. Vitesse

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Zorya Luhansk

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Lugnao vs. Steaua Bucharest

3:05 p.m. – FS1 – Everton vs. Apollon

3:05 p.m. – FS2 – AC Milan vs. Rijeka

3:05 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Villarreal

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Atalanta

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Lokomotiv Moscow vs. FC Ziln

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Partizan Belgrade vs. Dynamo Kiev

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Skenderbeu Korce vs. Young Boys

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Ludogorets Razgrad vs. TSG Hoffenheim

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sporting Braga vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sheriff vs. FC Copenhagen