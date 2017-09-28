Thursday Kickoff: Carlo Ancelotti out at Bayern, Raphael Varane re-signs with Real Madrid and more

Following a lopsided loss, it appears Bayern Munich is set for a major change.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave Bayern Munich in the aftermath of the club’s 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Raphael Varane has agreed to an extension with Real Madrid that will keep him with the club until 2022. (REPORT)

Human Rights Watch says that thousands of workers are still being subjected to life-threatening heat and humidity every year while building stadiums in Qatar. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly nearing a deal to re-sign centerback Giorgio Chiellini. (REPORT)

UEFA has once again opened proceedings against Spartak Moscow for crowd issues. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

With World Cup qualifiers looming, Bruce Arena doesn’t expect wholesale changes to the USMNT roster. (READ)

Bruce Arena defended his players’ right to protest, but also added that he respects U.S. Soccer’s National Anthem policy. (READ)

PSG’s beating of Bayern headlined Champions League action. (READ)

Weston McKennie signed a new deal to remain at Schalke. (READ)