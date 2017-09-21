Thursday Kickoff: Liga MX matches postponed, Alexis Sanchez and more

Mexico continues to deal with the devastation of the recent earthquake, and the soccer community continues to be impacted as well.

All of this weekend’s Liga MX matches have been postponed due to the earthquake that devastated the country recently. (REPORT)

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is joining the fundraising efforts in response to the disaster. (REPORT)

Manchester City and Arsenal will reportedly reopen talks regarding an Alexis Sanchez transfer in January, and the deal would reportedly include a swap for Raheem Sterling. (REPORT)

FIFA is investigating Manchester City over the recruitment of youth players. (REPORT)

Marcelo Bielsa says he will not resign as coach of struggling Lille. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid’s new stadium will serve as host of the 2019 Champions League final. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich’s Rafinha says he had offers to leave the club and move to England or Spain. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Sporting KC topped the New York Red Bulls to win the U.S. Open Cup. (READ)

Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel led the Montreal Impact to a massive win over Toronto FC. (READ)

Atlanta United trounced the LA Galaxy to climb to fourth in the Eastern Conference. (READ)

Christian Pulisic scored to fire Borussia Dortmund past Bobby Wood’s Hamburg. (READ)

Josh Sargent is ready to make his mark after agreeing to sign with Werder Bremen. (READ)

SBI released the latest MLS Power Rankings. (READ)