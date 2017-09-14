Thursday Kickoff: Mesut Ozil contract talks 'slowed down', Paul Pogba injury and more

Arsene Wenger says contract talks with Mesut Ozil have “slowed down” in recent weeks. (REPORT)

Manchester United reportedly believe Paul Pogba could miss up to a month after suffering an injury in Champions League play. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc criticized the referee of Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Tottenham due to two controversial disallowed goals. (REPORT)

Timo Werner says he welcomes links to Real Madrid following yet another big performance in Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Monaco. (REPORT)

An “overweight” Carlos Tevez has been benched indefinitely by Shanghai Shenhua. (REPORT)

Barcelona is predicting an annual revenue of over €900 million mark this season, the highest ever for the club. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Michael Bradley responded to Alexi Lalas’ criticism of the U.S. Men’s National Team. (READ)

Atlanta United hammered the New England Revolution, 7-0, on Wednesday night. (READ)

The Vancouver Whitecaps toppled Minnesota United, 3-0. (READ)

After making his debut for the club, Julian Green is looking to improve during his time at Greuther Furth. (READ)

Sebastian Lletget has returned to LA Galaxy training. (READ)

Omar Gonzalez and Cameron Carter-Vickers provided goals to headline Americans Abroad. (READ)

