Thursday Kickoff: Philippe Coutinho back in training, David Alaba injured and more

While a Brazilian star has returned to training, one of Bayern Munich’s top players will be out for some time.

Philippe Coutinho returned to Liverpool training for the first time since reportedly handing in a transfer request to push through a failed move to Barcelona. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba will miss time due to an ankle injury. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he will not change his style despite Arsenal’s start to the season while adding that he will not play the “ugly” style of English soccer. (REPORT)

Arturo Vidal says he will retire from the Chile national team after the World Cup, which is very much in doubt due to the team’s place in the CONMEBOL table. (REPORT)

A World Cup qualifier between Senegal and South Africa will be replayed after the referee was banned for life for corruption. (REPORT)

Defender Timothee Kolodziejczak has signed for Liga MX side UANL Tigres from Borussia Monchengladbach. (REPORT)

