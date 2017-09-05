Tuesday Kickoff: Lionel Messi drama, Diego Simeone signs extension and more

Lionel Messi drama for both club and country headlines Tuesday’s news.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reiterated that Lionel Messi’s contract extension is already agreed upon and just awaiting the Argentine’s signature. The reports come in the wake of criticism of Bartomeu and reports that Messi could leave if the executive remains in power at the club. (REPORT)

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli denied reports that there is a rift between himself and Messi. (REPORT)

Diego Simeone has signed a contract extension with Atletico Madrid that will keep him with the club until 2020. (REPORT)

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet says other clubs are envious of Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition, prompting cries for Financial Fair Play. (REPORT)

After being seen giving the middle finger on Monday against Slovakia, Dele Alli insists the gesture was towards Kyle Walker and not the referee. (REPORT)

Despite the additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG midfielder Julian Draxler says he is confident that he can retain a place in the team. (REPORT)

Arsenal executive Ivan Gazdis said the club made “a clear statement of our ambitions” by keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. (REPORT)

