Tuesday Kickoff: Lionel Messi drama, Diego Simeone signs extension and more

Tuesday Kickoff: Lionel Messi drama, Diego Simeone signs extension and more

Featured

Tuesday Kickoff: Lionel Messi drama, Diego Simeone signs extension and more

Lionel Messi drama for both club and country headlines Tuesday’s news.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reiterated that Lionel Messi’s contract extension is already agreed upon and just awaiting the Argentine’s signature. The reports come in the wake of criticism of Bartomeu and reports that Messi could leave if the executive remains in power at the club. (REPORT)

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli denied reports that there is a rift between himself and Messi. (REPORT)

Diego Simeone has signed a contract extension with Atletico Madrid that will keep him with the club until 2020. (REPORT)

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet says other clubs are envious of Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition, prompting cries for Financial Fair Play. (REPORT)

After being seen giving the middle finger on Monday against Slovakia, Dele Alli insists the gesture was towards Kyle Walker and not the referee. (REPORT)

Despite the additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG midfielder Julian Draxler says he is confident that he can retain a place in the team. (REPORT)

Arsenal executive Ivan Gazdis said the club made “a clear statement of our ambitions” by keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

SBI takes a look at who the USMNT should start against Honduras. (READ)

Replacing the suspended Jozy Altidore is a tough task for the USMNT ahead of Tuesday’s match. (READ)

Mexico’s spot at the World Cup is locked up, and Costa Rica can join them as part of Tuesday’s qualifiers. (READ)

A look back at the week that was in MLS. (READ)

Bastian Schweinsteiger shook off an injury to get the Chicago Fire back on track. (READ)

, , , , , , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

20hr

The weekend was a brief one in MLS due to the international break, but there were some memorable performances and results throughout the four-match schedule. Kei Kamara fired a hat-trick while Lee Nguyen (…)

More SBI Soccer
Home