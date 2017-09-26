Tuesday Kickoff: Man United linked to Antoine Griezmann again, Tomer Hemed charged for stamping DeAndre Yedlin and more

It may be September, but there are plenty of transfer rumors still making headlines.

Following Diego Costa’s move to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United is reportedly set to make another move for striker Antoine Griezmann. (REPORT)

Brighton & Hove’s Tomer Hemed has been charged by the English FA for stamping on DeAndre Yedlin. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly “contemplating the possibility” of selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in either January or next summer. (REPORT)

PSG has denied reports that the club offered Edinson Cavani €1 million to allow Neymar to take penalty kicks. (REPORT)

After the Uruguayan Football Federation made the decision to postpone all scheduled matches on Sunday due to fan violence, Luis Suarez has urged the people of his home country to bring an end to the incidents. (REPORT)

Manchester City fullback Benjamin Mendy is set to undergo tests on his injured leg as the club fears ligament damage. (REPORT)

After calling it a career after last season, Xabi Alonso announced that he is set to go into coaching. (REPORT)

Las Palmas manager Manolo Marquez resigned on Monday after less than three months in charge. (REPORT)

AC Milan winger Suso has signed a contract extension with the club. (READ)

MONDAY REWIND

Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron is set to miss three weeks with a hamstring injury. (READ)

Sigi Schmid says he was pleased with Gyasi Zardes’ first start at right back. (READ)

Despite the team’s current situation, Bruce Arena is confident in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s chances in World Cup qualifying. (READ)

Several USWNT stars did not join their teams for the National Anthem during NWSL play over the weekend. (READ)

Patrick Mullins headlined the Best of MLS. (READ)

Lynden Gooch, Terrence Boyd and Romain Gall scored goals to lead Americans Abroad. (READ)