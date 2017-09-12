Tuesday Kickoff: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'almost' ready, Ederson returns to training and more

One of the game’s biggest stars is moving closer and closer to a return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says his knee is healing nicely and that he is “almost” ready to rejoin Manchester United. (REPORT)

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson returned to training with a protective helmet after taking a kick to the face from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig is confident that the club can hold on to star striker Timo Werner through next summer. (REPORT)

Hoffenheim manager Julian Naglesmann hinted that Bayern Munich is his dream job while revealing his family will be moving to Munich. (REPORT)

AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone says he is “disappointed” in agent Mino Raiola for voicing his lack of belief in the club’s project. (REPORT)

Monaco star Thomas Lemar will miss the club’s Champions League opener against RB Leipzig. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Tottenham. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

