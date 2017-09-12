U.S. U-20 midfielder Luca de la Torre signs extension with Fulham

U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team midfielder Luca de la Torre has committed his future to Fulham.

The Championship club announced on Tuesday that the 19-year-old midfielder has signed an extension that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2020.

“It’s a great feeling,” de la Torre said in a statement. “I’ve been at this Club for a few years now and it definitely feels like home for me. There are a lot of opportunities for me this year to play well for both Fulham and the USA, and I’m looking forward to grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

“I was a bit unlucky at the beginning of the season, I was injured during pre-season and I’ve been out since but now I’m back in training so hopefully it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

De la Torre joined Fulham in 2013 and has progressed through the club’s academy system. He made his first team debut in August 2016, playing 88 minutes in a League Cup match against Leyton Orient. He has since made two additional appearances in League Cup play.

On the international level, de la Torre was a member of the U.S. roster for the Under-20 World Cup earlier this summer. He scored a goal in the opening match while helping lead the U.S. team before a quarterfinal loss to Venezuela.