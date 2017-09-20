U.S. U-20 star Josh Sargent signs with Werder Bremen

One of the brightest stars in the U.S. system has signed with a European club.

Werder Bremen announced on Wednesday that the club has come to terms with U.S. Under-20 and Under-17 forward Josh Sargent. The forward will move to Germany and officially join the club when he turns 18 in February.

After featuring for the U.S. U-20s at this summer’s World Cup, Sargent is set to rejoin the U-17s for their upcoming World Cup run.

“My full concentration is first and foremost on the World Cup and the time I have left in Missouri,” Sargnet said. “But I am really looking forward to next year and the new challenge in Bremen. Werder made a huge effort with me and they have always shown in the past that they give young players like myself an ideal introduction to professional football. That meant that my decision to continue my career in Bremen was not a hard one to make.”

Sargent began his run earlier this year in CONCACAF qualifying with the U-17s, firing five goals while leading the U.S. to a finals apperance against Mexico. His play earned him a call to the U-20 World Cup in Korea, where he added four goals while guiding the U.S. to a quarterfinal appearance despite being the youngest player on the team.

“We have been keeping tabs on Joshua for a long time and so it isn’t a great surprise to us that his brilliant performances have attracted attention on an international scale,” said Tim Steidten, the head of squad planning and scouting at Werder Bremen. “Therefore we are extremely happy that despite the numerous offers from other top clubs in Europe, he was convinced by our philosophy at SV Werder and that we can now oversee his development as a player and support him along the way. He has a great understanding of the game and he is one of the most promising talents of his age in the world.”

According to Steidten, Sargent will join up with the Werder Bremen U-23s when he makes the move in February before becoming a “proper part” of the squad next summer.