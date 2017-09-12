UCL Tuesday Rewind: Barcelona edges Juventus, Roma ties Atletico, and more

The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stage returned on Tuesday with 16 sides in action. A pair of mouthwatering fixtures featuring Spanish and Italian sides took centerstage. Barcelona welcomed Juventus to the Camp Nou while Atletico Madrid traveled to Roma.

Elsewhere, Manchester United began their return to the UEFA Champions League with a home match against Basel, while PSG traveled to Glasgow for a showdown with Celtic. Chelsea faced FK Qarabag in London, while Anderlecht faced a tough test against Bayern Munich.

Here’s a rundown of the day’s action in Europe’s top club competition:

Barcelona 3 – Juventus 0

Barcelona began their Champions League play on Tuesday, rolling past Juventus 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi scored a brace for the hosts, while Ivan Rakitic also got on the scoresheet. Messi’s first goal came in the 45th minute on a left-footed effort. Messi was unlucky in the 52nd-minute striking the right post with a left-footed long range effort. Rakitic doubled the Catalan’s side lead in the 56th minute scoring from a left-footed effort inside of the box. Messi then extended the lead to 3-0 in the 69th minute, finishing from a fast break for Barcelona.

Marc Andre ter Stegen made seven saves in the home clean sheet for Barcelona.

Roma 0 – Atletico Madrid 0

Roma held on for a home point against Atletico Madrid in a scoreless draw at the Olimpico.

After striking the post earlier in the match, Saul Niguez missed another golden opportunity late in the match to steal a winner for Atletico. The midfielder’s right-footed effort in second-half stoppage time hit the right post.

Roma keeper Alisson made 10 saves in the clean sheet, while his side only created one shot on goal. Radja Nainggolan had the best chance towards goal for the hosts in the 32nd minute from a long-range right footed effort. Atletico will feel disappointed they could not grab all three points in a dominant performance.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League results:

Manchester United 3 – FC Basel 0

Chelsea 6 – FK Qarabag 0

Olympiacos 2 – Sporting Lisbon 3

Benfica 1 – CSKA Moscow 2

Bayern Munich 3 – Anderlecht 0

Celtic 0 – Paris Saint Germain 5