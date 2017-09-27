UCL Wednesday Rewind: PSG defeats Bayern, Atletico draws Chelsea, and more



Matchday 2 of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League continued on Wednesday with 16 sides in action. A mouth-watering fixture came from the Parc Des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain hosted Bayern Munich. Also, Chelsea traveled to Spain to face off with Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Manchester United faced CSKA Moscow away from home, while Juventus hosted Olympiakos. Barcelona faced off with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, while Basel hosted Benfica in Group A.

Here’s a rundown of the day’s action in Europe’s top club competition:

Paris Saint-Germain 3 – Bayern Munich 0

Dani Alves put the hosts in front in the second-minute, sliding home Neymar’s assist to the center of the goal. Robert Lewandowski had a pair of first-half efforts saved by Alphonse Areola, which kept the score at 1-0. Edinson Cavani had the goal of the match, doubling PSG’s lead in the 31st-minute. The Uruguayan rifled home from long-range to the top right corner, for his ninth goal of the season across all competitions. Neymar extended the lead to 3-0 in the 63rd-minute from a close-range finish. Bayern had five shots on goal but could not find the back of the net, remaining in second place in Group B. PSG tops the group with six points.

Atletico Madrid 1 – Chelsea 2

At the Vicente Calderon, Chelsea snatched a late 2-1 win against hosts Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann gave the hosts a 1-0 in the 40th-minute, from a penalty kick. Lucas Hernandez drew the foul inside the box from Chelsea’s David Luiz which allowed the hosts the spot kick. Alvaro Morata continued his strong scoring run for Chelsea, equalizing in the 59th-minute. The Spanish striker headed home Eden Hazard’s cross to the bottom right corner for sixth goal of the season in all comps. Michy Batshuayi scored the winner in the 94th-minute, slotting home from a set piece situation. Chelsea remains atop of Group C, while Atletico are in third.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League results:

FK Qarabag 1 – AS Roma 2

CSKA Moscow 1 – Manchester United 4

Basel 5 – Benfica 0

RSC Anderlecht 0 – Celtic 3

Juventus 2 – Olympiakos 0

Sporting Lisbon 0 – Barcelona 1