UCL Wednesday Rewind: Tottenham edges Dortmund, Sevilla draws Liverpool, and more

Matchday #1 of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stage continued on Wednesday with 16 more in action. The featured match of the day came from Wembley Stadium as Tottenham welcomed Borussia Dortmund to town. Also, Liverpool welcomed Sevilla to Merseyside for another tasty fixture.

Elsewhere, Manchester City faced a trip to the Netherlands while Real Madrid hosted Apoel Nicosia. RB Leipzig welcomed AS Monaco to Germany, while Napoli faced a tough test in Ukraine.

Here’s a rundown of the day’s action in Europe’s top club competition:

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – Borussia Dortmund 1

Tottenham used a strong performance from Harry Kane to defeat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. Son Heung-Min opened the scoring in the fourth minute from a left-footed effort. Kane was credited with the assist on the goal. Dortmund drew level quickly however as Andriy Yarmolenko scored from a long-range effort in the 11th-minute. Kane’s put Spurs back in front in the 15th-minute from a left-footed effort. The England international added to the lead in the second-half after he finished off Christian Eriksen’s assist. Jan Vertonghen was sent off in stoppage time, but Spurs hung on for three points. Dortmund finished the match with only two shots on goal, while Spurs had four.

Liverpool 2 – Sevilla 2

In a thrilling match at Anfield, Liverpool and Sevilla played out a 2-2 draw. After going down early 1-0, the Reds faught back in the first half. Roberto Firmino made it 1-1 in the 21st-minute before Mohamed Salah rifled home from long-range in the 37th-minute. Firmino missed the chance to add to the lead, striking the post from a penalty kick in the 42nd-minute. Joaquin Correa scored an equalizer for Sevilla in the 72nd-minute from inside the box. Sevilla’s Sergio Rico made five saves in the draw, while Liverpool will look at Wednesday’s match as a missed opportunity.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League results:

Feyenoord 0 – Manchester City 4

Real Madrid 3 – Apoel Nicosia 0

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 – Napoli 1

RB Leipzig 1 – AS Monaco 1

NK Maribor 1 – Spartak Moscow 1

FC Porto 1 – Besiktas 3