UEFA Champions League Tuesday Preview: Dortmund hosts Real Madrid, Liverpool faces Spartak, and more

Following a busy weekend of European domestic action, Match Day two of the UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday with eight matches on tap.

The marquee matchup takes place from Signal Iduna Park as Borussia Dortmund welcomes Real Madrid to town. In Group E, Liverpool travels to Spartak Moscow after a big league win on Saturday.

Here’s a preview of those two games and the rest of the eight-game slate in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid (2:45 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Injuries of Note: Karim Benzema and Marcelo are two key injuries that Real Madrid will look to overcome on Tuesday. Also, Theo Hernandez and Mateo Kovacic are also set to miss. For Dortmund, Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle are attackers that will be missing, while Raphael Guerreiro is also sidelined.

Key to the Game: These sides played out a pair of 2-2 draws in last year’s group stage, and will look for three points on Tuesday. Dortmund will have to shut down Cristiano Ronaldo for a chance at that, while Madrid will have to deal with the in-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Player to Watch: Dortmund’s Maximilian Philipp has scored four goals in his last three appearances and is a nice addition next to Aubameyang. The 23-year-old brings creativity to the squad, and is a player that should start receiving recognition.

Quote: “We know it’ll be a mammoth task against Real. But we’re playing at home and have always played quite well against Madrid.” – Mario Gotze

Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool (2:45 p.m. ET)

Injuries of Note: Each side has a missing player to deal with in their squad selections. Liverpool sees Sadio Mane return but defender Joe Gomez will miss due to a suspension. Spartak winger Quincy Promes is a doubt with a calf issue.

Key to the Game: Moscow drew 1-1 with Maribor in their Champions League opener, and have drawn twice in league action since. Defensively, they will need to keep Liverpool out wide and outside of the box. For the Reds, they will need to use the speed and creativity of Mane, Philippe Coutinho, and Roberto Firmino to score.

Player to Watch: In a 3-2 league win over Leicester this past weekend, Philippe Coutinho led Liverpool with a goal and assist. A beautiful free kick put the Reds two goals up while his assist led to the opener. With the Brazilian back in the line-up, Liverpool have an ‘X-Factor’ at all times.

Quote: “Do you want your team perfect in defending set-pieces, but don’t know how to play football, or would you prefer the other way round? I still would take this (second) one.” – Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s defensive struggles.

UEFA Champions League Tuesday Schedule (All games at 2:45 p.m. ET)

Sevilla vs. NK Maribor

Napoli vs. Feyenoord

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig

AS Monaco vs. FC Porto

Apoel Nicosia vs. Tottenha Hotspur